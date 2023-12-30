Hugo Lloris leaves Tottenham to join Los Angeles FC

Lloris signed for Spurs in 2012 and went on to make 447 appearances for the Premier League club, but had not played since April after he made clear his desire to take on a new challenge at the end of last season.

Ange Postecoglou gave the green light for Lloris to leave this summer and, while no transfer materialised, Tottenham entered talks with the MLS outfit earlier this week and their veteran goalkeeper has now departed.

Lloris said in a club interview: “This is a personal message to all the Spurs fans. I just wanted to say thank you for all your support since day one.

“It has been a great privilege to be one of yours and one of your captains for many years and it’s the end of the chapter, but you will be always in my hearts. Spurs will always be a special place for me and all my family.

“On behalf of them I would like to say thank you for all memories that we had together, all the emotions we went through and I just want to wish you the best for the next decade because you deserve the best.”

Lloris will take to the pitch at half-time of Tottenham’s home clash with Bournemouth on Sunday to say farewell to the supporters.