Huddersfield have confirmed that Neil Warnock will continue as the club's manager after signing a new one-year deal.

Warnock and his assistant Ronnie Jepson kept the Terriers in the Sky Bet Championship last season after taking over in the second-half of the campaign. The 74-year-old came out of retirement to return to West Yorkshire in February, inheriting a side sitting 23rd in the table. He would retain their status in England's second tier, finishing in 18th and nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Speaking to the club's website, Warnock said: "After having conversations with Jake Edwards (Huddersfield CEO), it became obvious that this was going to be a difficult job for me to leave and for anybody new to come into after what we’d built at the end of last season. "I’ve agreed to stay on alongside Ronnie and just as we did when we came back last February, we’re going to try and do the best we can with our squad that we can hopefully make one or two additions to." In 16 games with Warnock at the helm, Huddersfield gained 25 points - only five sides saw more - with seven wins, four draws and five defeats. The final ten games saw just one defeat and 21 points, with Sheffield United and Swansea the only duo to return a higher amount.