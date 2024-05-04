Huddersfield and Birmingham relegated on final day of Sky Bet Championship season

Birmingham and Huddersfield will join Rotherham in Sky Bet League One next season following relegation on final day.

The Blues did their part as they beat Hull 1-0, but dropped out of the division after Plymouth secured their safety with a win by the same scoreline over Hull. Huddersfield, meanwhile, were all-but-down heading into their trip with Ipswich at Portman Road anyway due to a significantly worse goal difference, but defeat saw them finish the campaign six points adrift.

Sheffield Wednesday's remarkable turnaround under Danny Röhl ended in comfortable safety following a 2-0 victory away at Sunderland. Blackburn, who were 18/1 outsiders for the drop heading into final day anyway, made sure of their survival with a 2-0 win at champions Leicester.