Hibernian vs Aston Villa betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Aston Villa's return to Europe opened up a continent of possibilities. The first fixture takes them to...Scotland. In Hibernian, they face a side whose start to the season has been uninspiring. Lee Johnson's side may have reached the play-off stage of qualifying for this competition but their league campaign contains two defeats from two. A 7-3 aggregate win over Inter Club d'Escaldes included a 2-1 first leg defeat to the Andorran side, while they got the job done against Luzern in the round that followed.

Villa pose the toughest test by far though, and with European specialist Unai Emery at the helm, they should justify their 1/50 price to progress. Getting the job done in the first leg will be preferable, and given their injury list, Emery is likely to be forced into playing a stronger squad than he perhaps would have wanted to.

What are the best bets? Predicting the personnel of this Villa side is tricky though, with a blend of regular starters and rotation players set to feature. Instead, as the away side sit as 1/4 favourites to win on the night, there is appeal in the 6/5 available on VILLA TO SCORE 3+ GOALS. CLICK HERE to back Aston Villa to score 3+ goals with Sky Bet They've had little issues in attack across their opening two games this season - performing better than a 5-1 losing scoreline away at Newcastle suggests and hitting four past a lacklustre Everton outfit last time out.

This is an Hibernian side who have conceded 22 shots across their first two league contests - nine of which have been on target. Luzern enjoyed 23 efforts in total across their two legs - nine on target - although it should be said that the majority came in that second leg where they were behind. Still, it highlights that this Hibs team is there to get at, and Villa will boast far more quality across the pitch. That, again, is underlined in their price for success.

BuildABet @ 7/1 Aston Villa to score 3+ goals

Youri Tielemans to score anytime

6+ Aston Villa corners CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet It's a contest in which Villa should be on the front foot throughout, even with Hibernian boasting home advantage. That should lead to CORNERS as the hosts look to keep them out - they took a total of seven in that win over Everton on Sunday. YOURI TIELEMANS is yet to start a competitive game for the club but this gives him a great chance to do just that. The midfielder has netted six goals in two of his last three Premier League seasons. Score prediction: Hibernian 0-4 Aston Villa (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)

Team news

The hosts are set to be without Dylan Levitt for an extended period of time after he suffered an ankle injury in that second leg clash with Luzern in the last round. Jake Doyle-Hayes, Chris Cadden, Jojo Wollacott and Harry McKirdy were also sidelined for the cup victory over Raith at the weekend. Emery has a number of Villa players unavailable to him through injuries, likely forcing him into picking a strong starting XI. John McGinn may keep his spot against his former club and it could be a first start for Tielemans in midfield alongside him. Some possible rotation could see Callum Chambers come in at right-back, while Jhon Durán may step in for Ollie Watkins up front after scoring against Everton.

Predicted line-ups Hibernian: Marshall; Miller, Fish, Hanlon, Stevenson; Newell, Campbell, Youan; Boyle, Le Fondre, Vente Aston Villa: Martinez; Chambers, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; Diaby, McGinn, Bailey; Durán