Gareth Southgate resists England squad changes

Ahead of England's final two Euro 2024 qualifiers, Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate has resisted the temptation to make changes to his squad.

England are already assured of a spot in next summer’s tournament, but it was a 25-man squad with little change chosen for a home game against Malta and a trip to North Macedonia. Manchester City defender John Stones is missing through injury from the previous squad but was not replaced, while Newcastle’s Callum Wilson comes in for Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah, who has an ankle issue. Southgate was disappointed that Stones had sustained another injury and revealed Reece James asked not to be included after only recently returning from his own absence.

There are doubts over the fitness of James Maddison (ankle), Jude Bellingham (shoulder), Bukayo Saka (ankle) and Wilson (hamstring). “You would be amazed at how complicated it is picking a squad because all clubs are sensitive to information," Southgate said. "I couldn’t be certain that everyone in that squad will be there on Sunday night and Callum Wilson is the biggest doubt, but equally I am pretty confident the others can get through.”

