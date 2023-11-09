Gareth Southgate resists England squad changes

Ahead of England's final two Euro 2024 qualifiers, Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate has resisted the temptation to make changes to his squad.
England are already assured of a spot in next summer’s tournament, but it was a 25-man squad with little change chosen for a home game against Malta and a trip to North Macedonia.
Manchester City defender John Stones is missing through injury from the previous squad but was not replaced, while Newcastle’s Callum Wilson comes in for Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah, who has an ankle issue.
Southgate was disappointed that Stones had sustained another injury and revealed Reece James asked not to be included after only recently returning from his own absence.
There are doubts over the fitness of James Maddison (ankle), Jude Bellingham (shoulder), Bukayo Saka (ankle) and Wilson (hamstring).
“You would be amazed at how complicated it is picking a squad because all clubs are sensitive to information," Southgate said.
"I couldn’t be certain that everyone in that squad will be there on Sunday night and Callum Wilson is the biggest doubt, but equally I am pretty confident the others can get through.”
Southgate insisted Raheem Sterling still has a chance to make the Euro 2024 squad having now missed the last five international camps.
The England boss said: “Well, the door is 100% open not only for Raheem but for other players not in the squad.
“We don’t need to know about his quality, his personality. He is a crucial part of why we’ve had the journey we’ve had over the last few years.
“I can only repeat what I have said in the meetings, we’re playing exceptionally well and who can I leave out?”
Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).
Defenders: Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).
Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal).
Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Callum Wilson (Newcastle).
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.