Gab Sutton is a football expert who specialises in the Sky Bet EFL. After every weekend of action, he builds an EFL Team of the Week and picks out a Sporting Life Star performer.

Goalkeeper Aynsley Pears – Blackburn: Aynsley Pears had a nightmare on Wednesday, shipping five at Ashton Gate, but the Blackburn goalkeeper responded magnificently at Elland Road, pulling off a man-of-the-match performance in a 1-0 win. Pears showed great agility to deny Willy Gnonto in the first half, he pushed away a long-range Connor Roberts effort too, and got low to halt Georginio Rutter’s improvised strike after the interval. To cap it all off, the 25-year-old put some welly on his goal-kick that found Sam Gallagher, before Tyrhys Dolan played in Sammie Szmodics for the winner.

Defender Aaron Nemane – Notts County: The pros of having two highly attacking wing-backs haven’t always outweighed the cons this season for Notts County, who’s pursuit of a second successive promotion has been ruined by the league’s joint-worst defensive record. With Jodi Jones untouchable on the left through off-the-scale assist numbers, there’s always been more scrutiny applied to Nemane, even with only Macaulay Langstaff, Dan Crowley and David McGoldrick bagging more goals than his eight. Nonetheless, Saturday’s 3-1 victory at Walsall offered a reminder of what the 26-year-old can do, picking up the ball on the right, outwitting three red opponents en route to the box before rifling home with his left peg. Toto Nsiala – Burton: Brewers fans felt resigned to the drop after last Saturday's 4-0 home defeat to Oxford, but a shock 2-1 victory at Stevenage, combined with Port Vale’s second half capitulation against Exeter, means they’re now in the driving seat to stay up at the expense of them and Cheltenham. It was always going to be a centre-back representing the Brewers after such a gallant defensive display, and while it could just as easily have been Sam Hughes for another outstanding showing, and significant contributions to both goals, we’ve plumped for Aristote Nsiala based on one heroic block. Boro top marksman Jamie Reid chased a hopeful ball over the top from Nathan Thompson, and hooked the bouncing ball over Max Crocombe, looking for all the world like he’d got to 19 goals for the season – but Nsiala ran back and acrobatically threw both his legs in the air to bravely spoon the ball away from the line. This was with the score at 1-0 – so if Burton stay up, this could be remembered as a pivotal moment in their season. Sonny Bradley – Derby: Derby reasserted their four-point lead in League One’s automatic promotion race with a 3-0 victory over Leyton Orient, while immediate rivals Bolton could only manage a draw with Portsmouth. After Kane Wilson had opened the scoring, the experienced centre-back stuck his left boot out to flash the ball home from Louie Sibley’s delivery, before nodding home another right-wing corner, this time from Conor Hourihane, at the back post late on. Yesterday’s efforts mean Bradley has scored 24 league goals in his career – and a third of them have come in braces (two goals in a match, not whilst wearing orthodontic cases). Zak Jules – Exeter: Gary Caldwell’s substitutions certainly worked their magic in Saturday’s 4-2 victory at Port Vale. Already safe thanks to a great run of form, Exeter trailed by two at half-time at Vale Park, and it looked like a game in which the team with the greater need had the greater motivation. That all changed at the start of the second period, though, following the introductions of Dion Rankine and Zak Jules. The left centre-back was strong and aggressive after replacing Ben Purrington, but his most memorable contribution was a deft half-volley to equalize, after Ryan Woods’ corner flew through the crowd – City went on to take a victory that propelled them into the top half. James McClean – Wrexham: Wrexham sealed promotion on Saturday thanks to a 6-0 thumping of Forest Green – not a bad way to finish the job – and James McClean’s Premier League nous has been key to their success. The Irishman grabbed three assists, finding Paul Mullin at the back-post, setting up fellow wing-back Ryan Barnett for a fierce volley, before teeing up Jack Marriott with another cross. McClean has had competition from Jacob Mendy, who starred in the National League, but the 34-year-old’s grit and quality has made him too good to drop.

Midfield Jordan Rossiter* – Bristol Rovers: After 16 months out with injury, Rossiter was given the nod to start Saturday’s 3-1 victory at Cheltenham – he wasn’t even given minutes off the bench first! The Gas had previously gone six games without a goal, taking just two points, so boss Matt Taylor needed a big impact from the former Liverpool midfielder, and boy did he get it. Rossiter covered every blade of grass at Whaddon Road, managing an impressive 60 minutes before being handed a well-earned breather. Curtis Thompson – Grimsby: After Grimsby lost 5-1 at home to Doncaster in February, it was a question of solidification for David Artell’s side, who have since been defeated just three times in 12 – by Wrexham’s money, Barrow’s stellar home record, and a freak of a strike in what had been every inch a 0-0 game at Harrogate. It wouldn’t have been possible for the Mariners to tighten up in the way they have, keeping five clean sheets during this run, without the influence of Curtis Thompson. Having been a key member of the dressing room of one of English football’s most successful underdogs in the last decade, Thompson’s impact is hardly surprising after signing in January – and he was a true gladiator in midfield in Saturday’s 3-0 victory at Crewe that all beat sealed Town’s survival. Ruben Rodrigues – Oxford: After thriving in the National League with Notts County, Ruben Rodrigues took his time to make the two-league step up with League One Play-Off contenders Oxford. Saturday’s 5-0 thumping of automatic promotion outsiders Peterborough, though, was arguably Rodrigues’ best showing yet in yellow, as his clever, creative play as one of two attacking midfielders created space for Josh Murphy and others to stretch his legs. Rodrigues added two goals to his tally, too – a neat finish in the first half, and a diving header in the second.

Forwards Joe Ironside – Doncaster: After being a key part of Cambridge’s memorable first two seasons under Mark Bonner, Joe Ironside endured an underwhelming 2022-23 and had to drop back down to League Two to rebuild his career. Now, he’s spearheading Doncaster’s remarkable resurgence into Play-Off contention: thanks to an eight-game winning streak, Rovers are now one point off the top seven with three to play, having been as low as 20th in March! If Donny make it at Crawley’s expense, it would be a unique turnaround in the history of the EFL, and Ironside has played his part with an insatiable work ethic, aerial bravery and strong hold-up play – he also found the net in the 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley. Paul Mullin – Wrexham: Paul Mullin has now scored eight goals in his last six league games, thanks to the brace in Saturday’s 6-0 thrashing of Forest Green that secured Wrexham’s promotion. The striker showed good movement to turn the ball home at the far post in the first half, before seeing another effort deflected past Vicente Reyes to spark jubilant scenes at full-time, and an iconic picture of Mullin rising above Wrexham fans as if a deity. Mullin’s recent form has been imperative to the Red Dragons’ charge over the finish line, and after foregoing a shot at League One last time he won promotion to that level, this time he’ll surely stick around.