Gab Sutton is a football expert who specialises in the Sky Bet EFL. After every weekend of action, he builds an EFL Team of the Week and picks out a Sporting Life Star performer.

Goalkeeper Max O’Leary (Bristol City): Liam Manning reserved special praise for O’Leary after his side’s 1-0 win over Sunderland. The 27-year-old made nine stops, including excellent saves from Luke O’Nien and Jobe Bellingham set-pieces. Being a calm, controlled figure himself on the sidelines, Manning naturally values that in his players and O’Leary stepped up in high-pressure moments, as well as being a key part of City building play from the back.

Defenders Peter Kioso (Peterborough): Posh won 1-0 at Fleetwood on Saturday, but on the balance of chances it could have been a more emphatic margin of victory for Darren Ferguson’s previously free-scoring side. Kioso shone on the Fylde coast for this talented Posh outfit, bringing tenacity and drive from right-back, as well as steady use of the ball and a burst into the box, although he couldn’t quite get a shot away on his favoured right foot. The only inconvenience of Kioso playing so well in December, is that it means Rotherham will almost certainly recall him in January – he’s stronger going forward than Lee Peltier, and better defensively than Dexter Lembikisa. James Chester (Barrow): The Bluebirds have added higher-league pedigree to their ranks this term, and it’s made a huge difference, with no better example than the contributions of James Chester. The 35-cap Welshman has played 60 Premier League games and, now 34, he’s bringing his expertise to League Two, with his goal in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Swindon meaning he’s found the net in each of the top four divisions of English football. Chester’s knowhow has been a massive plus for the Bluebirds, who have gone from last season’s play-off outsiders to this year’s automatic promotion hopefuls. James Connolly (Morecambe): After helping Bristol Rovers win promotion from League Two in 2021-22, James Connolly is hoping to repeat the feat with Morecambe this season. The 22-year-old won four aerial duels for the Shrimps in Saturday’s 5-0 thumping of Doncaster, and made three interceptions. Described as “silky, smart and gnarly” by fan Joel Shooter, Connolly has a knack, at the relatively short size of 6’ 0”, of facing strikers much bigger than he is and handling them well. Jack Sparkes (Portsmouth): Sparkes was a signing last summer that divided opinion, because left-back, now 23, had a mixed first term at the level for bottom-half side Exeter, his defensive limitations in evidence as much as his qualities going forward. A big part of Pompey’s transfer strategy under sporting director Richard Hughes, though, has been to find players of that age bracket who were very highly rated as teenagers, then back themselves to give them what they need to rediscover that potential. That’s paid off with Sparkes, who continued to light up League One in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Shrewsbury, especially in terms of his relationship with wing-man Paddy Lane.

Midfielders Eli King (Morecambe): King’s loan at Crewe didn’t quite go to plan last season, but it’s often the second-time loan in which young players find their feet in senior terms, and that’s been the case for the Welsh prospect. The midfielder, on loan from Cardiff, has starred alongside experienced destroyer Yann Songo’o for the Shrimps, especially in Saturday's 5-0 thrashing of Doncaster on their own turf. Not only is King technically gifted, crucially, he’s assured under pressure, as we saw in his ability to sell his pressing opponent a dummy in his own half in the lead-up to the second goal at the Eco-Power Stadium. Ryan Croasdale (Stockport): A key cog in this well-oiled Stockport machine, Ryan Croasdale is a favourite of Dave Challinor’s having worked with him at Fylde and his current employers, starting regularly at both clubs. The dependable Croasdale is something of a cult hero among County fans for the tenacity he brings to the midfield, and was his usual busy self in Saturday's 8-0 demolition of Sutton, in which he bagged a brace including a header – something of a collector’s item at 5’ 6”!

Attackers Stan Mills (Oxford): Mills has given Everton boss Sean Dyche food for thought in his loan spell at Oxford, with the direct winger bringing valuable pace and thrust to their promotion charge. The 20-year-old produced one of his best performances in a yellow shirt, too, in Saturday’s 3-0 win over strugglers Burton, sliding in Ruben Rodrigues for the attacking midfielder’s opener. Mills also forced a save from Sam Slocombe with a poked, left-footed effort and while his decision-making can be improved, his use of the ball was much better than last time out, as he completed 90% of his passes. 🌟 Ozan Tufan (Hull): Tufan produced his most complete performance yet for Hull, in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Cardiff.

Contrary to reviews from Watford fans when he first signed for the Tigers in 2022, the Turk never stopped pressing, running in behind, tracking back or linking up with the likes of Scott Twine and Liam Delap. At one point, he surged 80 yards to put a tackle in and it’s that sort of commitment that will win fans over, as much as taking his goal with aplomb. Ethan Chislett (Port Vale): Alfie Devine, Oli Arblaster, Gavin Massey and Ethan Chislett all ran Wigan ragged in Saturday’s 3-2 win for Port Vale, but it was the latter who bagged a hat-trick, and was even unlucky not to notch a fourth. Natives felt this sort of productivity was coming from Chislett, who had been getting into good areas in previous weeks – this time, he found his shooting boots with two simple, close-range finishes after great build-up play, followed by a deflected third. Vakoun Bayo (Watford): Valérien Ismaël loves big, athletic centre-forwards who don’t give defenders a moment's peace, as we saw in his Barnsley side that secured an unlikely Championship play-off spot in 2020-21, and he certainly has one of those in Vakoun Bayo. The Ivorian came in for criticism last season, having been signed with the hope of him firing the Hornets to promotion and, for a £5million outlay, he’s been found wanting somewhat as a finisher. This season, however, the expectation has dropped which, combined with the quality and style of coaching, has helped him deliver some energetic, pressing performances which cause a lot of turnovers, whilst keeping his movement unpredictable and adding good link-up play to his game. After two well-taken finishes in Saturday’s 5-1 thrashing of Preston North End at Deepdale, perhaps Bayo can find his purple patch later than planned.

Manager

Liam Rosenior (Hull): Loyalty between clubs and head coaches is hard to find in the precarious modern era, but there’s clear sincerity to Hull boss Liam Rosenior when he’s outlined how relaxed his contract negotiations have been, and how he doesn’t see himself being anywhere else for the foreseeable future. The relationship between Rosenior, owner Acun Ilıcalı and vice-chair Tan Kesler is refreshingly trusting, and it’s been heartwarming to see the former show so much commitment to a club he has close family ties to. As such, confirmation of the three-year deal completed a fantastic weekend for the Tigers, after Saturday's 3-0 win over Cardiff. Rosenior has taken Hull from 21st in the Championship to fifth in 13 months, suffering only 12 defeats in 50 games in that time – and it’s a club that looks bound for the Premier League under the current head coach.