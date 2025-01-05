Fulham 2-2 Ipswich: Second Raul Jimenez penalty salvages point

The Mexico striker converted from the spot having been tripped in the box by Leif Davis just moments after Ipswich winger Jack Clarke hit the post with the visitors 2-1 ahead.

It capped a breathless second half, with Jimenez cancelling out Liam Delap's 71st-minute spot-kick, itself given a matter of seconds on from the hosts' first equaliser.

Such an action-packed second period was in stark contrast to the opening 45 minutes, where Sammie Szmodics' strike on the rebound, following a scuffed clearance by Calvin Bassey, shortly before the interval was one of precious few goalmouth incidents.

Fulham remain ninth in the table. They are now unbeaten in eight matches, although six of those have been draws.

Ipswich stay in the bottom three, denied the chance to overtake both Wolves and Everton and move as high as 16th.