Raúl Jiménez of Fulham scores from the penalty spot, 2-2

Fulham 2-2 Ipswich: Second Raul Jimenez penalty salvages point

By Joe Townsend
Football
Sun January 05, 2025 · 3h ago

Raul Jimenez's stoppage-time penalty, his second and the game's third, denied Ipswich a priceless Premier League win at Fulham.

The Mexico striker converted from the spot having been tripped in the box by Leif Davis just moments after Ipswich winger Jack Clarke hit the post with the visitors 2-1 ahead.

It capped a breathless second half, with Jimenez cancelling out Liam Delap's 71st-minute spot-kick, itself given a matter of seconds on from the hosts' first equaliser.

Such an action-packed second period was in stark contrast to the opening 45 minutes, where Sammie Szmodics' strike on the rebound, following a scuffed clearance by Calvin Bassey, shortly before the interval was one of precious few goalmouth incidents.

Fulham remain ninth in the table. They are now unbeaten in eight matches, although six of those have been draws.

Ipswich stay in the bottom three, denied the chance to overtake both Wolves and Everton and move as high as 16th.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

