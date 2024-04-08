Football tips, predictions and best bets: Sky Bet Championship, League One, League Two 09/04/24

Football betting tips: Tuesday Best Bets 2pts Ellis Simms to score anytime in Southampton vs Coventry at 5/2 (bet365) 1pt Leeds to score 3+ goals vs Sunderland at 5/4 (Paddy Power) 1pt Trai Hume to be shown a card in Leeds vs Sunderland at 4/1 (Sky Bet) 0.5pts Ellis Simms 2+ goals in Southampton vs Coventry at 18/1 (bet365) CLICK HERE to add the selections to your Sky Bet betslip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Southampton vs Coventry Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football (Press red)

Home 3/4 | Draw 16/5 | Away 3/1 ELLIS SIMMS cannot stop scoring at the minute. The Everton import made a sluggish start to life in the West Midlands, hitting a hot streak in mid-February. After blanking in the Sky Blues' game with Millwall, Simms has gone onto net 14 goals in 11 games which includes two braces and two hattricks, taking home two match balls within the space of nine days.

His purple patch may continue at St Mary’s as Southampton have found clean sheets hard to come by. Their stalemate with Blackburn was their first clean sheet in seven games. The Saints have only kept seven of the 19 sides they have hosted at bay this term and are shipping over a goal per game at home. CLICK HERE to back Ellis Simms to score anytime with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE to back Ellis Simms 2+ goals with Sky Bet Simms’ prices TO SCORE ANYTIME and TO SCORE 2+ appeal.

Leeds vs Sunderland Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football

Home 2/7 | Draw 19/4 | Away 17/2 Defeats for Ipswich and Leeds at the weekend combined with Leicester's three points saw the Foxes move back top with a game in-hand. With the title trio dropping 15 points between them across each of their last five games, expect plenty more twists and turns in this topsy-turvy race for the automatic spots. Leeds welcome an out of sorts Sunderland to Elland Road Tuesday. The Black Cats have taken five points from the last 30 on offer, they ended 2023 in sixth but are now 16 points off the play-offs. 10 points clear of the drop with 15 points left to play for, Sunderland are almost certainly not going down and with little to play for, this trip to North Yorkshire could get ugly. Southampton recently put four past the Black Cats and a struggling Blackburn hit five. Leeds have not lost at home all season in the league and scored three or more goals on nine occasions. After dropping points at Coventry, I expect a statement from Daniel Farke’s side and their price TO SCORE 3+ GOALS appeals. CLICK HERE to back Leeds to score 3+ goals with Sky Bet

TRAI HUME is tasked with containing Crysencio Summerville on Tuesday, a man with 17 goals and 18 assists this term. The Dutchman also averages 2.3 dribbles and draws 1.7 fouls per game so Hume, a player who loves to get stuck in, will be walking a tightrope. The full back has already notched up 11 yellows and one red card this term, only Sam Morsy has more in the second tier. CLICK HERE to back Trai Hume to be shown a card with Sky Bet As short as 8/5 with some firms TO BE SHOWN A CARD, the 4/1 available is also worth a punt.

BuildABet @ 70/1 Leeds 3+ goals

Junior Firpo to score anytime

Trai Hume to be shown a card CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Junior Firpo is yet to break his domestic duck this season, but the Spanish full back has had four attempts in his last three starts and notched up an xG of 0.59. Combining him to score with Leeds goals and a Hume card boasts the bet builder handsomely.