Football tips, predictions and best bets: Sky Bet Championship, League One, League Two 09/04/24

By James Cantrill
17:06 · MON April 08, 2024

Football betting tips: Tuesday Best Bets

2pts Ellis Simms to score anytime in Southampton vs Coventry at 5/2 (bet365)

1pt Leeds to score 3+ goals vs Sunderland at 5/4 (Paddy Power)

1pt Trai Hume to be shown a card in Leeds vs Sunderland at 4/1 (Sky Bet)

0.5pts Ellis Simms 2+ goals in Southampton vs Coventry at 18/1 (bet365)

Southampton vs Coventry

ELLIS SIMMS cannot stop scoring at the minute.

The Everton import made a sluggish start to life in the West Midlands, hitting a hot streak in mid-February.

After blanking in the Sky Blues' game with Millwall, Simms has gone onto net 14 goals in 11 games which includes two braces and two hattricks, taking home two match balls within the space of nine days.

Simms

His purple patch may continue at St Mary’s as Southampton have found clean sheets hard to come by.

Their stalemate with Blackburn was their first clean sheet in seven games. The Saints have only kept seven of the 19 sides they have hosted at bay this term and are shipping over a goal per game at home.

Simms’ prices TO SCORE ANYTIME and TO SCORE 2+ appeal.

Leeds vs Sunderland

Defeats for Ipswich and Leeds at the weekend combined with Leicester's three points saw the Foxes move back top with a game in-hand.

With the title trio dropping 15 points between them across each of their last five games, expect plenty more twists and turns in this topsy-turvy race for the automatic spots.

Leeds welcome an out of sorts Sunderland to Elland Road Tuesday. The Black Cats have taken five points from the last 30 on offer, they ended 2023 in sixth but are now 16 points off the play-offs.

10 points clear of the drop with 15 points left to play for, Sunderland are almost certainly not going down and with little to play for, this trip to North Yorkshire could get ugly.

Southampton recently put four past the Black Cats and a struggling Blackburn hit five. Leeds have not lost at home all season in the league and scored three or more goals on nine occasions.

After dropping points at Coventry, I expect a statement from Daniel Farke’s side and their price TO SCORE 3+ GOALS appeals.

Hume

TRAI HUME is tasked with containing Crysencio Summerville on Tuesday, a man with 17 goals and 18 assists this term.

The Dutchman also averages 2.3 dribbles and draws 1.7 fouls per game so Hume, a player who loves to get stuck in, will be walking a tightrope.

The full back has already notched up 11 yellows and one red card this term, only Sam Morsy has more in the second tier.

As short as 8/5 with some firms TO BE SHOWN A CARD, the 4/1 available is also worth a punt.

BuildABet @ 70/1

  • Leeds 3+ goals
  • Junior Firpo to score anytime
  • Trai Hume to be shown a card

Junior Firpo is yet to break his domestic duck this season, but the Spanish full back has had four attempts in his last three starts and notched up an xG of 0.59. Combining him to score with Leeds goals and a Hume card boasts the bet builder handsomely.

Odds correct at 1600 BST (08/04/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

