Football tips, predictions and best bets: Sky Bet Championship, League One 10/04/24

Ipswich vs Watford Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Wednesday

Home 4/9 | Draw 18/5 | Away 11/2 Almost as many of WESLEY HOEDT’s shots have come from outside the box (15) as they have from inside (18). This wouldn’t be considered extraordinary if he was a deep lying midfielder but considering he is a central defender, it is a little odd. If that didn't raise an eyebrow, the fact two of the Dutchman’s shots have come from his own half should. It is also worth noting one of his two goals this term came from deep down town.

Watford’s Wesley Hoedt, take a bow.



The keeper kicking off after it flies into the back of the net adds a little bit more enjoyment to the strike too. pic.twitter.com/NDYkc9mcWo — HLTCO (@HLTCO) December 3, 2023

CLICK HERE to back Wesley Hoedt to score from outside the both with Sky Bet The defender has also been known to take set pieces so a punt on him TO SCORE FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX at 50/1 is the play on Wednesday.

Wycombe vs Derby Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Wednesday

Home 16/5 | Draw 5/2 | Away 4/5 Wycombe have moved clear of the drop since the turn of the year, only losing twice in their 10 home games in 2024. The Chairboys recent form sees them three without a win, the latest defeat coming at Wembley in the EFL Trophy final on Sunday. Harrison Burrows netted the 90th minute winner for Peterborough, how Wycombe respond to that heartbreak remains to be seen.

THIS IS INCREDIBLE!



Harrison Burrows does it again and it's a BEAUTY! 😍 pic.twitter.com/Db0INySOXA — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 7, 2024

With only two days in between the final and this clash with Derby, I suspect it will at least be a leggy display from Wednesday’s hosts. Wycombe do not boast the best record against Sky Bet League One’s automatic hopefuls. They have played five games against the top three, picking up one point and losing the games at Adams Park by an aggregate score line of 7-3. CLICK HERE to back Derby to win with Sky Bet Backing promotion chasing DERBY TO WIN appeals here.

Swansea vs Stoke Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday

Home 7/5 | Draw 23/10 | Away 19/10 As the odds of 40/1 (Sky Bet) suggest, Swansea’s chances of going down are slim but being just five points clear of the drop with 15 to play for they're not out of the woods yet. On Wednesday they host Stoke who are two places and a point behind them. The Potters will head to Wales in a buoyant mood having fought from two goals down to get a point against West Brom in their last game. Given the magnitude of this fixture, tensions will be high and with Kieth Stroud overseeing proceedings, there should be plenty of cards.

Stoke top the Sky Bet Championship charts for ill-discipline, picking up 100 cards this term. JORDAN THOMPSON’s price TO BE CARDED looks value. CLICK HERE to back Jordan Thompson to be shown a card with Sky Bet The midfielder is one of the Potters most carded players with 11 bookings and one red card to his name.

BuildABet @ 26/1 Jordan Thompson to be shown a card

Josh Laurent to be shown a card

Harry Darling to be shown a card CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Harry Darling has eight cards to his name for the Swans this season combining him to be carded with Thompson and Josh Laurent in the Stoke midfield provides some interest. The latter also has eight cards to his name.