Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two 13/04/24

Leeds vs Blackburn Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football

Home 1/3 | Draw 17/4 | Away 8/1 Leeds have only won one of their last four and with their next opponents Blackburn hovering dangerously close to the drop, the points are not a guarantee on Saturday. Although his side's form may be faltering, CRYSENCIO SUMMERVILLE’s goalscoring form is not.

The Dutchman has netted 17 league goals this term, setting up a further eight and has only failed to have at least one shot on one occasion, at Deepdale on Boxing Day. Considering Summerville has a goals per 90 average of 0.48 and takes penalties, the 6/4 for him TO SCORE ANYTIME on Saturday afternoon appeals.

Forest vs Wolves Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 11/10 | Draw 5/2 | Away 23/10 RAYAN AIT-NOURI went 33 appearances without scoring a goal, something must've happened to him in March because he has found the net three times in his last five appearances and registered an assist. Gary O’Neil does look to be playing him in a more advanced position and the Algerian’s attacking output has increased drastically, he’s notched up 14 shots and seven shots on target in his last five starts.

At 13/10, his price to have 2+ SHOTS is worth a punt, a bet that has clicked in all bar one of his recent appearances. I also think the chunky price about the same player TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals, Nottingham Forest have only kept one clean sheet since Boxing Day.

Southampton vs Watford Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 4/11 | Draw 17/4 | Away 13/2 Tom Cleverley has made a great start to his managerial career. He has been in the Watford hot-seat for five games and hasn't yet lost, taking seven points from a possible 15. Although the points haul doesn’t look the best, it cannot be scoffed at considering the Hornets have squared off with Leeds, West Brom and Ipswich over that period.

The underlying data suggests Watford have been a little fortunate, outscoring their xG and conceding fewer than their xGA. I think this is worth ignoring. The Hornets limited Leeds, West Brom and Ipswich to less than 1.2 xG in each of the games. WATFORD TO OR DRAW in the DOUBLE CHANCE market is the bet.