Rayan Ait Nouri wolves best bets

Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two 13/04/24

By James Cantrill
16:07 · THU April 11, 2024

Football betting tips: Saturday best bets

2pts Rayan Ait-Nouri 2+ total shots N Forest vs Wolves at 13/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

1pt Rayan Ait-Nouri to score anytime in N Forest vs Wolves at 10/1 (Sky Bet)

1pt Watford or draw (double chance) vs Southampton at 2/1 (General)

1pt Crysencio Summerville to score anytime in Leeds vs Blackburn at 6/4 (Sky Bet)

Leeds vs Blackburn

Leeds have only won one of their last four and with their next opponents Blackburn hovering dangerously close to the drop, the points are not a guarantee on Saturday.

Although his side's form may be faltering, CRYSENCIO SUMMERVILLE’s goalscoring form is not.

Summerville

The Dutchman has netted 17 league goals this term, setting up a further eight and has only failed to have at least one shot on one occasion, at Deepdale on Boxing Day.

Considering Summerville has a goals per 90 average of 0.48 and takes penalties, the 6/4 for him TO SCORE ANYTIME on Saturday afternoon appeals.

  • Crysencio Summerville to score anytime
  • Ilia Gruev to be shown a card
  • Kyle McFadzean to be shown a card

Given the ramifications this clash will have at both ends of the table, cards should be expected. Referee James Bell has been known to flash them averaging over four a game.

Ilia Gruev is worth combining with veteran defender Kyle McFadzean, the pair have 16 cards between them this season.

Odds correct at 01440 BST (11/04/24)

Forest vs Wolves

RAYAN AIT-NOURI went 33 appearances without scoring a goal, something must've happened to him in March because he has found the net three times in his last five appearances and registered an assist.

Gary O’Neil does look to be playing him in a more advanced position and the Algerian’s attacking output has increased drastically, he’s notched up 14 shots and seven shots on target in his last five starts.

Rayan Ait-Nouri

At 13/10, his price to have 2+ SHOTS is worth a punt, a bet that has clicked in all bar one of his recent appearances.

I also think the chunky price about the same player TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals, Nottingham Forest have only kept one clean sheet since Boxing Day.

Southampton vs Watford

Tom Cleverley has made a great start to his managerial career.

He has been in the Watford hot-seat for five games and hasn't yet lost, taking seven points from a possible 15. Although the points haul doesn’t look the best, it cannot be scoffed at considering the Hornets have squared off with Leeds, West Brom and Ipswich over that period.

Tom Cleverley

The underlying data suggests Watford have been a little fortunate, outscoring their xG and conceding fewer than their xGA.

I think this is worth ignoring.

The Hornets limited Leeds, West Brom and Ipswich to less than 1.2 xG in each of the games.

WATFORD TO OR DRAW in the DOUBLE CHANCE market is the bet.

Odds correct at 0940 BST (11/04/24)

