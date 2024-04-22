Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League and Sky Bet Championship 24/04/24

Coventry vs Hull Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Wednesday

Home 5/4 | Draw 5/2 | Away 2/1 Coventry came within a big toe of the FA Cup final on Sunday. The Sky Blues fought back from three goals down against Manchester United to force extra time, and they thought they had snatched it with one of the last kicks of the game only to lose on penalties. Now 75 hours-ish later they have to dust themselves off ahead of a huge game in the race for the play-offs.

At 14/1, Coventry’s chances of securing a top-six finish look slim. Victory here would move them level on points with Wednesday opponents Hull, six points off sixth with a game in hand. Mark Robins’ may look to shuffle his deck but with the spine of his side remaining the same, we could see a leggy performance from the hosts. HULL could welcome back Liam Delap to spearhead an attack also featuring Jaden Philogene and Fabio Carvalho. The trio have netted 24 times between them this term and could put Coventry to the sword. CLICK HERE to back Hull to win and both teams to score with Sky Bet Backing an HULL WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals in what could be a chaotic game

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Wednesday

Home 7/4 | Draw 13/5 | Away 11/8 What has Oliver Glasner done to JEAN-PHILIPPE MATETA? Since the Austrian’s arrival, the French frontman has hit white-hot form netting six times in nine appearances with the latest two coming in a 5-2 thumping of West Ham.

Watching him, it is difficult to pin down exactly what has changed. He has tucked his shirt in which could be the reason, but it's more likely down to the returns of Michael Olise and Eberchi Eze alongside him in an attacking trio. CLICK HERE to back Jean-Philippe Mateta to score anytime with Sky Bet But the long and short of it is Mateta seems to be playing with serious confidence and long may his goal glut continue as he is 11/5 TO SCORE ANYTIME against a Newcastle side who have shipped 32 goals in 15 away league games this season.