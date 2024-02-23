Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League & FA Cup 26/02/24

West Ham vs Brentford Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Monday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 6/4 | Draw 5/2 | Away 17/10 Thomas Frank’s got issues in defence. Ethan Pinnock is set to miss his third game in a row for the Bees and his manager cannot seem to find an adequate replacement. Record signing Nathan Collins started in the 4-1 defeat against Liverpool and made an error for one of the goals. He was dropped for the trip to the Etihad where it was Kristoffer Ajer turn to make a costly blunder.

Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock

Five goals in two games against two of the title contenders isn’t exactly bad going for Brentford but the bigger picture is the Bees' backline is unsettled which goes a little way to explaining the lack of clean sheets. Brentford have only kept four in 21 games this term and with them finding the net in all bar one of the six games since Ivan Toney’s return, backing OVER 2.5 GOALS appeals. CLICK HERE to back over 2.5 goals with Sky Bet

BuildABet @ 8/1 Over 2.5 goals

Ivan Toney to score anytime

Ivan Toney to be shown a card CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Goal, goal, blank, goal, goal, blank. Six games four goals for Toney, he has racked up 20 shots in those games and only failed to find the net in the two games against Brentford. The frontman has only notched up six fouls in that period and been carded twice. Combining a Toney goal, a Toney card and goals at the London Stadium provides some interest. Odds correct at 1500 GMT (23/02/24)

Coventry vs Maidstone Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Monday

TV channel: ITVX, ITV4

Home 1/9 | Draw 15/2 | Away 16/1 Over 2.5 goals in Coventry vs Maidstone is 1/4, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is generally 10/11 but Maidstone are 4/5 to score with most firms. CLICK HERE to back both teams to score with Sky Bet Essentially, the bookies fancy Coventry to batter the non-leaguers but, if like me, you think Maidstone will bloody the nose of the Sky Bet Championship side, there is some value in the BTTS market.

The finish 🥶



Lamar Reynolds, what a way to score your first goal for @maidstoneunited 👏#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/bqGaAp4hMm — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 27, 2024

Maidstone have found the net at least once in every game on route to the last 16, netting twice in the last round at Portman Road, twice against League Two Barrow and once against Stevenage. The hosts Coventry will know all too well about the perils of non-league opposition in the FA Cup. Last campaign, they were on the receiving end of a giant killing as Wrexham, then of the National League, edged the Sky Blues out in a seven goal thriller in the third round last campaign. This season, Coventry are yet to keep a clean sheet in three FA Cup games, scoring 11 goals in the process. It would be daft not to also tip SAM CORNE TO SCORE ANYTIME at juicy odds. CLICK HERE to bet on Coventry vs Maidstone with Sky Bet He was the hero against Ipswich in the last round, as was the case in the round before against Stevenage from the spot and he also netted the equaliser against Barrow. I am not going to pretend I know anything about Corne but with three goals in as many games against football league opposition, he is worth a punt on Monday for sure. Odds correct at 1520 GMT (23/02/24)