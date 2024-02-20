Football tips, predictions and best bets: Europa League & Europa Conference League for Thursday 22/02/24

2pts Both teams to score in Rennes vs Milan at 4/5 (General)
1pt Leandro Paredes to be shown a card in Roma vs Feyenoord at 13/5 (Betfair/Paddy Power)
Milan’s 3-0 win over Rennes in the first leg puts the Italian side in the driving seat ahead of the return fixture in Brittany.
The hosts' games at Roazhon Park have seen plenty of goals this term.
In Ligue 1, only Paris Saint-Germain have scored more goals than Rennes (26) on home soil. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE has clicked in 13 of their 16 home games and at 4/5 that looks a bet here.
It has been a similar case in the Europa League where there were at least three goals in all bar one of Rennes six group stage games.
Thursday’s hosts kept Maccabi Haifa at bay in both fixtures but Milan are a step up in quality. With the French side chasing the match, it is also a dynamic that lends itself to goals.
It is also worth noting both teams have found the net in 11 of Stefano Pioli’s 16 away games this campaign.
Benjamin Bourigeaud has picked up three cards this season, the majority of which have come in the Europa League where he boasts a consistently cynical record.
Across 40 continental appearances, the Frenchman has been carded 11 times giving him a cards per 90 average of 0.35.
Odds correct at 1700 GMT (20/02/24)
Everything hangs in the balance at the Stadio Olimpico after the 1-1 draw between Feyenoord and Roma in the first leg.
It is a dynamic that lends itself to a feisty encounter and with Spanish referee Jesus Gil Manzano tasked with keeping a lid on things in Italy, there could be a few cards on Thursday evening.
Manzano has dished out 60 cards in 15 appearances in this competition but 14 of those have come in the knockout stages.
Roma have the third poorest disciplinary record in Serie A, so dipping into the hosts player card market appeals.
LEANDRO PAREDES is I Giallorossi and Serie A’s serial offender, his tally of 11 cannot be topped domestically.
The Argentine has also picked up one in Europe this season taking his total in the Champions and Europa League to 20 bookings in 57 appearances.
With a cards per 90 average of 0.46, anything around 6/4 for Paredes TO BE SHOWN A CARD on Thursday is worth a punt.
Romelu Lukaku netted Roma’s goal in the Netherlands taking him 15 for Roma this term. Across 12 seasons and 40 appearances in the Europa League, the Belgian striker now has 26 goals so combining him to score with a Paredes card and a Roma win provides some interest.
Odds correct at 1100 GMT (19/02/24)
