Football tips, predictions and best bets: Euro 2024 qualifying 21/03/24

1.5pts 10+ corners in Georgia vs Luxembourg at 13/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
1pt BTTS in Greece vs Kazakhstan at 13/8 (General)
0.75pt e.w. Joonas Tamm to score first in Poland vs Estonia at 100/1 (bet365 1/3 1-99)
Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff)
This is an...interesting contest.
Luxembourg enjoyed a really good qualification campaign with 17 points gained from their ten games. Portugal and Slovakia finished above them, but they were ahead of Bosnia and Iceland.
Georgia's place here comes following their dominant Nations League showing. They topped their group with five wins and a draw in their six outings.
It could be quite a competitive occasion, making the 13/8 best price on 10+ CORNERS worth consideration.
Game state always comes into corner betting, and given the knockout nature of the play-offs, a close game would be massively beneficial.
Georgia saw a total of 12 in their away defeats to Spain (they took three of them), while both teams had four in the home draw with Scotland. Luxembourg have taken at least four corners in each of their last three.
Should one team be ahead by the single goal, the other will have to attack and a 'safety first' approach often leads to the ball going behind. It's not an absolute necessity but it would help.
Even without that, Georgia scoring in each of their last six and Luxembourg striking in six of their previous seven away underlines how both can also attack. This is a low enough line to provide some interest.
The easiest contest on Thursday night falls the way of Poland. They take on Estonia with odds of 1/6 available for victory in 90 minutes and a place in the final of Path A qualification.
Estonia's place was secured as the best League D side from the most recent Nations League campaign - an important addition to give 'lesser' teams the chance of reaching a major tournament.
It should be a home win. Estonia finished bottom of qualification Group F with one draw and seven defeats from their eight outings, just two goals scored and 22 conceded.
But there may be a route through Poland's defence on Thursday night. In Michał Probierz's short spell in charge, defending set-pieces have been problematic.
They conceded to a corner against Moldova, alongside the second phase of a set-piece situation in their contest with Czechia. The Faroe Islands nearly scored directly from a corner.
They're vulnerable to flick-ons or direct headers with a crowd of players attacking the initial delivery. Odds of 100/1 are available on JOONAS TAMM TO SCORE FIRST, which provides each-way appeal.
Estonia's height should cause some rare issues for the hosts on Thursday night. Tamm stands out as the figure who is usually more central in attacking the ball.
The centre-back scored in the successful Nations League campaign - a home win over San Marino - while he also grabbed an assist in the reverse fixture.
Greece have landed in the favourable (on paper at least) Path C, with the winner of Georgia vs Luxembourg awaiting them in the final if they get past Kazakhstan.
Thursday's visitors arrive here as a winner of their group in Nations League C, but they had a solid qualification campaign with six wins from ten leaving them fourth in the group. Only goal difference put Finland ahead of them.
They travelled well across that period - nine points the joint-best of qualification Group H's away standings.
BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE landed in three of the five away matches and it's worth backing again here. Trips to Northern Ireland and San Marino were all done to-nil.
Three of Greece's four home opponents found the net, with only France and the Netherlands beating them across the entire campaign. They both finished in the top-two spots in the group.
The home side should progress to play next week, but Kazakhstan may be more competitive than the odds suggest.
Odds correct at 1630 GMT (19/03/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.