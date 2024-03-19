Football tips, predictions and best bets: Euro 2024 qualifying 21/03/24

Georgia vs Luxembourg

Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff)

This is an...interesting contest.

Luxembourg enjoyed a really good qualification campaign with 17 points gained from their ten games. Portugal and Slovakia finished above them, but they were ahead of Bosnia and Iceland.

Georgia's place here comes following their dominant Nations League showing. They topped their group with five wins and a draw in their six outings.

It could be quite a competitive occasion, making the 13/8 best price on 10+ CORNERS worth consideration.

Game state always comes into corner betting, and given the knockout nature of the play-offs, a close game would be massively beneficial.

Georgia saw a total of 12 in their away defeats to Spain (they took three of them), while both teams had four in the home draw with Scotland. Luxembourg have taken at least four corners in each of their last three.

Should one team be ahead by the single goal, the other will have to attack and a 'safety first' approach often leads to the ball going behind. It's not an absolute necessity but it would help.

Even without that, Georgia scoring in each of their last six and Luxembourg striking in six of their previous seven away underlines how both can also attack. This is a low enough line to provide some interest.