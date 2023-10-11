Football tips, predictions and best bets: Euro 2024 qualifiers for Thursday 12/10/23

1.5pts Poland to win to nil vs Faroe Islands at 20/23 (BetVictor)

2pts Both teams to score in Latvia vs Armenia at evens (bet365)

Latvia are a different team when playing at home

Armenia are in with a realistic chance of causing a huge upset in qualifying for Euro 2024, but are fortunate to be in such a position.

While Latvia prop up Group D, their home performances offer hope of a goal at the very least, making evens about BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeal.

In their two home games, against Turkey and Wales respectively, they have racked up 2.55 and 1.66 expected goals for (xGF).

Across their three away fixtures they have generated a combined 0.99 xGF.

Latvia's tendency to attack as hosts also leaves them exposed defensively, as xGA figures of 2.89 and 3.04 attest to across those two home games.

Armenia must win this match to maintain their hopes of qualification so won't hold back - they're far from defensively secure either.