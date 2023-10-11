Football tips, predictions and best bets: Euro 2024 qualifiers for Thursday 12/10/23

2pts Both teams to score in Latvia vs Armenia at evens (bet365)
1.5pts Poland to win to nil vs Faroe Islands at 20/23 (BetVictor)
Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)
Armenia are in with a realistic chance of causing a huge upset in qualifying for Euro 2024, but are fortunate to be in such a position.
While Latvia prop up Group D, their home performances offer hope of a goal at the very least, making evens about BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeal.
In their two home games, against Turkey and Wales respectively, they have racked up 2.55 and 1.66 expected goals for (xGF).
Across their three away fixtures they have generated a combined 0.99 xGF.
Latvia's tendency to attack as hosts also leaves them exposed defensively, as xGA figures of 2.89 and 3.04 attest to across those two home games.
Armenia must win this match to maintain their hopes of qualification so won't hold back - they're far from defensively secure either.
Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)
POLAND have another new man at the helm, with Michał Probierz arriving following Fernando Santos' disastrous, short stint.
The Poles were in need of rejuvenation and the new boss could provide just that; he could hardly have wished for an easier start.
The Faroes' last 25 qualifiers reads W2 D2 L21, only avoiding defeat against Malta (ranked 171st) and Moldova (159th).
They have failed to score in 13 of those 21 defeats (62%) so I'm willing to back POLAND WIN TO NIL at 20/23.
After Poland conceded eight goals in five qualifiers under Santos, including three to Moldova, it would make sense for Probierz to tighten things up.
And that shouldn't be too difficult given the opposition.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.