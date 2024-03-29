Football tips, predictions and best bets: Der Klassiker and La Liga for Easter Weekend

1pt Harry Kane 1+ assists in Bayern vs Dortmund at 15/4 (SpreadEx, Sporting Index)
1pt Real Madrid to win and Under 3.5 Goals vs Bilbao at 11/8 (Sky Bet)
England captain HARRY KANE has been a star in Bayern Munich side that has struggled for much of the season, scoring 37 goals across 35 games in all competitions.
That incredible goal-scoring record has hidden the fact his all-round contribution has been as strong as ever, with the former Tottenham striker still managing to contribute 12 ASSISTS as well, a statistic that makes the 15/4 available for him to do so in Der Klassiker particularly appealing.
DONYELL MALEN has scored 13 goals for Dortmund this season, with four of those coming across his last four league matches.
In what should be a competitive contest, taking 10+ MATCH CORNERS is a nice way to round off our multi.
Real Madrid are eight points clear at the top of La Liga and are on course to regain the title, but have two tricky home games to navigate before they can get the champagne on ice. They must host second place Barcelona in a huge El Clasico, but before that they take on fourth placed Athletic Bilbao.
The Basque side hold a slender advantage over Atletico Madrid in the race for Champions League football, but their form away at the better sides this season is atrocious.
Against sides currently in the top eight, they have lost four and drawn one, winning none and scoring just twice.
Madrid have been excellent against the best sides this season, winning all four games against the current top four, with three of those victories seeing UNDER 3.5 GOALS.
Combining that goal line with a MADRID WIN appeals at around 11/8, especially given Real will be without Vinicius Jr for this one, arguably their most influential attacker.
Carlo Ancelotti's side have allowed just 0.81 xGA per home game, highlighting their defensive strength, and so backing them to edge a tight encounter makes sense given Bilbao's road struggles.
