Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Harry Kane best bets

Football tips, predictions and best bets: Der Klassiker and La Liga for Easter Weekend

By Sporting Life
13:23 · FRI March 29, 2024

Football betting tips: Easter weekend

1pt Harry Kane 1+ assists in Bayern vs Dortmund at 15/4 (SpreadEx, Sporting Index)

1pt Real Madrid to win and Under 3.5 Goals vs Bilbao at 11/8 (Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

Bayern Munich vs Dortmund

Tom Carnduff

England captain HARRY KANE has been a star in Bayern Munich side that has struggled for much of the season, scoring 37 goals across 35 games in all competitions.

That incredible goal-scoring record has hidden the fact his all-round contribution has been as strong as ever, with the former Tottenham striker still managing to contribute 12 ASSISTS as well, a statistic that makes the 15/4 available for him to do so in Der Klassiker particularly appealing.

BuildABet @ 22/1

  • Harry Kane 1+ assists
  • Donyell Malen to score anytime
  • 10+ match corners

DONYELL MALEN has scored 13 goals for Dortmund this season, with four of those coming across his last four league matches.

In what should be a competitive contest, taking 10+ MATCH CORNERS is a nice way to round off our multi.

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao

Jake Osgathorpe

Jude Bellingham Real Madrid

Real Madrid are eight points clear at the top of La Liga and are on course to regain the title, but have two tricky home games to navigate before they can get the champagne on ice. They must host second place Barcelona in a huge El Clasico, but before that they take on fourth placed Athletic Bilbao.

The Basque side hold a slender advantage over Atletico Madrid in the race for Champions League football, but their form away at the better sides this season is atrocious.

Against sides currently in the top eight, they have lost four and drawn one, winning none and scoring just twice.

Madrid have been excellent against the best sides this season, winning all four games against the current top four, with three of those victories seeing UNDER 3.5 GOALS.

Combining that goal line with a MADRID WIN appeals at around 11/8, especially given Real will be without Vinicius Jr for this one, arguably their most influential attacker.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have allowed just 0.81 xGA per home game, highlighting their defensive strength, and so backing them to edge a tight encounter makes sense given Bilbao's road struggles.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo