Football tips, predictions and best bets: Der Klassiker and La Liga for Easter Weekend

Bayern Munich vs Dortmund Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Saturday

England captain HARRY KANE has been a star in Bayern Munich side that has struggled for much of the season, scoring 37 goals across 35 games in all competitions. That incredible goal-scoring record has hidden the fact his all-round contribution has been as strong as ever, with the former Tottenham striker still managing to contribute 12 ASSISTS as well, a statistic that makes the 15/4 available for him to do so in Der Klassiker particularly appealing.

Donyell Malen to score anytime

DONYELL MALEN has scored 13 goals for Dortmund this season, with four of those coming across his last four league matches. In what should be a competitive contest, taking 10+ MATCH CORNERS is a nice way to round off our multi.