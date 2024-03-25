Football tips, predictions and best bets: Championship, League One and League Two 29/03/24

Football betting tips: Good Friday 3pts MK Dons to beat Walsall at 19/20 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 2pts Josh Sargent to score anytime in Norwich vs Plymouth at 13/10 (bet365, Boylesports) 2pts Over 2.5 goals and BTTS in York vs Chesterfield at 21/20 (Coral) 1pt Fabio Carvalho to score anytime in Hull vs Stoke at 13/4 (Unibet) *Further selections may be added before Friday CLICK HERE to add all selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Norwich have surged into the play-offs thanks to a run of six wins in nine and JOSH SARGENT has been in red-hot form for the Canaries in that time. The American has scored eight goals in that run, finding the net in seven of the nine outings, meaning his price to SCORE ANYTIME against poor travellers Plymouth appeals on Friday. Plymouth are on a rotten run of form in general, winning one and losing six of their last nine league games, while on the road Argyle have won just two of 19, conceding 29 in the process. Sargent, averaging 0.81 xG per 90 across his last nine outings, can fire the Canaries to another win on home soil. Odds correct at 1100 (26/03/24)

Hull vs Stoke Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Friday

Home 10/11 | Draw 13/5 | Away 29/10 James Cantrill FABIO CARVALHO didn’t take long to reacquaint himself with the Sky Bet Championship.

The midfielder hit double figures in the 2021/22 season for Fulham, notching up a further seven assists. Returning two seasons later via the Premier League and Bundesliga, Carvalho has netted four times in 11 appearances, racking up 22 shots. Three of his four goals have come in his last five appearances as Carvalho has spearheaded Hull's attack. With his side on the cusp of the play-offs, I fancy the Portuguese playmakers hot streak to continue and his price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals. Odds correct at 1105 (26/03/24)

MK Dons vs Walsall Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Friday

Home 10/11 | Draw 13/5 | Away 13/5 James Cantrill MK DONS were thumped 5-0 at Edgeley Park Last Saturday evening in front of the TV cameras. Watching the game, 5-0 flattered Stockport and the underlying data suggests the same. Mike Williamson’s side had 64% of the ball, outshot the hosts 13-10 and there was only 0.40 xG between the pair.

After that result, the Dons drifted from 17/20 to 19/20 and are available at even money with some firms as I write which I think is a touch too big. Walsall's fine February form thrust them into playoff contention but Matt Sadlers side have not won any of their last three. Under Williamson, MK Dons have been the best side in the division which is why their price TO WIN appeals on Friday. Odds correct at 1100 (26/03/24)

York vs Chesterfield Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Friday

Home 3/1 | Draw 11/4 | Away 8/11 James Cantrill After a six year absence Chesterfield secured their return to the football league with a 3-0 win over Boreham Wood on Saturday. Paul Cook’s side were crowned champions with five games to spare so you’ll forgive them for taking the foot of the gas for the remainder of the season.

I expect this to be the case on Friday which is part of the reason backing OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals. The Spireites have netted exactly 100 goals and conceded 55 this term which is an average of 3.8 a game. This bet has clicked in each of their last three games on the road as Cook's side have scored five and conceded twice as many and 13 of their 20 away games this season. Odds correct at 1110 (26/03/24)