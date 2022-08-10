After beginning the new season with back-to-back winning Naps over the past two weekends, Michael Beardmore returns with his Saturday Seven acca advice, stats, tips and a best bet.

Follow @MickeyBeardmore on Twitter

Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment

Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: +3.5pts profit | 78% return on investment

Football betting tips: Saturday best bet 2pts Wycombe to beat Shrewsbury at 10/11 (Betfred, QuinnBet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

WYCOMBE’s home record was formidable in Sky Bet League One last season, W15 D5 L4 – the division’s third best and they opened this campaign by thumping Burton 3-0 at Adams Park. Visitors Shrewsbury’s away form was woeful (W3 D7 L13) and they have failed to score in either of their opening league games against Morecambe and Accrington – hardly League One’s leading lights. WYCOMBE TO BEAT SHREWSBURY: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

LEICESTER were the Premier League’s great entertainers last term, particularly on the road where a whopping 84% of Foxes games featured both teams scoring. They began this season with a 2-2 draw at home to Brentford suggesting little's changed. Their visit to ARSENAL is one for your BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE coupon – Leicester cannot keep clean sheets, while the Gunners have kept one in their past 11 games and even that was fortunate, conceding 1.2 xGA (Expected Goals Against) to Crystal Palace in the season-opener. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN ARSENAL v LEICESTER: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

SUNDERLAND are showing signs of being a good watch in the Sky Bet Championship this season – their attack is good enough to make the step up from League One but their defence is finding it slightly trickier (xG 1.2, xGA 1.45 per game so far). QPR, 3-2 winners over Middlesbrough last weekend, are another team who goals tend to follow around – 65% BTTS away from home last season. Sunderland helped land our BTTS Nap last week and I fancy BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE again here. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN SUNDERLAND v QPR: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

BURTON have had an absolutely nightmare start to the new season, losing 3-0 and 4-0 in the league and 2-0 at lower-league Rochdale in the League Cup. Their squad looks weak and while it's still early days, trouble lies ahead. The even money generally available on home specialists ACCRINGTON (just one defeat in their past 14 league games at the Wham Stadium) is appealing and was very much under Nap consideration. ACCRINGTON TO BEAT BURTON: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

It’s been a superb start to the season for BOLTON, an opening-day draw at Ipswich followed up by convincing 3-0 and 5-1 wins in league and cup. They are continuing the excellent form they showed during the second half of last season and look too large at 29/20 in places away to a promoted Port Vale side thumped 4-0 at Exeter last weekend. BOLTON TO BEAT PORT VALE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

NORTHAMPTON landed our opening-weekend Nap and have made a solid start in Sky Bet League Two with a win and a draw and were unlucky not to take Wycombe to penalties in the cup in midweek. Visitors Hartlepool are goalless in two league games and had one of the division’s worst away records last term, losing 13 of 23 on their travels. NORTHAMPTON TO BEAT HARTLEPOOL: Add to your Sky Bet coupon