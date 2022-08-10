Sporting Life
Wycombe are Michael Beardmore's Nap selection in this weekend's Saturday Seven

Football tips and nap: Saturday Seven acca selections

By Michael Beardmore
12:23 · WED August 10, 2022

After beginning the new season with back-to-back winning Naps over the past two weekends, Michael Beardmore returns with his Saturday Seven acca advice, stats, tips and a best bet.

  • Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment
  • Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: +3.5pts profit | 78% return on investment

Football betting tips: Saturday best bet

2pts Wycombe to beat Shrewsbury at 10/11 (Betfred, QuinnBet)

WYCOMBE’s home record was formidable in Sky Bet League One last season, W15 D5 L4 – the division’s third best and they opened this campaign by thumping Burton 3-0 at Adams Park.

Visitors Shrewsbury’s away form was woeful (W3 D7 L13) and they have failed to score in either of their opening league games against Morecambe and Accrington – hardly League One’s leading lights.

LEICESTER were the Premier League’s great entertainers last term, particularly on the road where a whopping 84% of Foxes games featured both teams scoring. They began this season with a 2-2 draw at home to Brentford suggesting little's changed.

Their visit to ARSENAL is one for your BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE coupon – Leicester cannot keep clean sheets, while the Gunners have kept one in their past 11 games and even that was fortunate, conceding 1.2 xGA (Expected Goals Against) to Crystal Palace in the season-opener.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

SUNDERLAND are showing signs of being a good watch in the Sky Bet Championship this season – their attack is good enough to make the step up from League One but their defence is finding it slightly trickier (xG 1.2, xGA 1.45 per game so far).

QPR, 3-2 winners over Middlesbrough last weekend, are another team who goals tend to follow around – 65% BTTS away from home last season. Sunderland helped land our BTTS Nap last week and I fancy BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE again here.

BURTON have had an absolutely nightmare start to the new season, losing 3-0 and 4-0 in the league and 2-0 at lower-league Rochdale in the League Cup. Their squad looks weak and while it's still early days, trouble lies ahead.

The even money generally available on home specialists ACCRINGTON (just one defeat in their past 14 league games at the Wham Stadium) is appealing and was very much under Nap consideration.

It’s been a superb start to the season for BOLTON, an opening-day draw at Ipswich followed up by convincing 3-0 and 5-1 wins in league and cup.

They are continuing the excellent form they showed during the second half of last season and look too large at 29/20 in places away to a promoted Port Vale side thumped 4-0 at Exeter last weekend.

NORTHAMPTON landed our opening-weekend Nap and have made a solid start in Sky Bet League Two with a win and a draw and were unlucky not to take Wycombe to penalties in the cup in midweek.

Visitors Hartlepool are goalless in two league games and had one of the division’s worst away records last term, losing 13 of 23 on their travels.

Pete Wild has enjoyed a fun start as BARROW manager with a pair of 3-2 wins, his side registering 21 shots across those two games but also allowing the opposition 11 shots on target at the other end.

Their BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE run can continue at SUTTON UNITED who have also started with two BTTS games and whose games averaged 2.65 goals per match last term, the division’s fourth highest tally.

Sporting Life Acca

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

