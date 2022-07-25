After recording a 12% return on investment in 2021/22, Michael Beardmore is back with his Saturday Seven acca advice, stats, tips and a best bet.

Saturday Seven Nap 2021/22: 80.5pts staked | 90.3pts returned | Profit: +9.8pts | 12% return on investment

Football betting tips: Saturday best bet 2.5pts Northampton to beat Colchester at 3/4 (William Hill, Coral)

NORTHAMPTON were one of the best teams in League Two last season, missing out on automatic promotion only by virtue of goals scored, and have made several smart close-season acquisitions. Visitors Colchester were lower mid-table and their away record against last season's top seven was W0 D1 L6 F1 A13. They have struggled to make any real quality additions this summer and the Cobblers should be a shoe-in at home.

I'm surprised to see LUTON at virtually even money at home to Birmingham given 14 places and 28 points separated the Hatters, play-off semi-finalists last term, from the beleaguered Blues. Cash-strapped Birmingham have a rookie boss in John Eustace while Luton have strengthened and should again challenge. Luton somehow lost this fixture 0-5 early on last season – they'll want revenge and are a much better team than their visitors.

Last term, no team's home games averaged more than ACCRINGTON's in Sky Bet League One – 3.22 per match, with a very healthy 70% of games at the Wham Stadium seeing both teams find the net. Visitors CHARLTON were middling in goal metrics last season but have appointed attack-minded Ben Garner as boss. His Swindon side topped the BTTS charts in League Two last term so BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks a smart play here.

CHELTENHAM led the League One charts for average goals per game last season, with 3.17 per match. Additionally, 65% of their games saw both teams score. Newly-relegated PETERBOROUGH have been the league's top scorers on the past two occasions they've been in the third tier. Posh games tend to promise goals and given the opposition we should back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE here.

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY finished last season incredibly strongly and were brilliant at home overall, losing just two of 24 games at Hillsborough. They recruited well and early, as opposed to visitors Portsmouth, who've left much of their business until the last minute, should take time to gel, and were mediocre at best away from home last term.

The two biggest League Two goal merchants from last season meet on the opening day of this season as HARROGATE host SWINDON. It's a new campaign, yes, but it's difficult to see either team changing their attacking mindsets so BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is the recommended bet here.

STOCKPORT stormed to the National League title last season, their success based on a miserly defence, and they have strengthened smartly during the summer. They could not ask for a better start to the season than at home to Barrow, who flirted with relegation last term and are the bookies' favourites for a return to non-league football.