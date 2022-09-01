Joe Townsend steps in for Michael Beardmore, looking to build on a strong start to this season's Saturday Seven acca advice column.

Accrington have won just once in all competitions this season and even that was a late 1-0 win against 10 men. IPSWICH have been Sky Bet League One's standout team and were only denied a fifth straight win by the post and a goal-line clearance in stoppage time against Barnsley last weekend. Their response? A 6-0 win over Northampton in the Checkatrade Trophy. IPSWICH to beat Accrington: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

NORWICH are really starting to hit their straps in the Sky Bet Championship: four straight wins, scoring twice in all but one, averaging +0.72 xGD per game. They look a plum price to beat Coventry. NORWICH to beat Coventry: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

After years of investment have the Class of '92 finally got a SALFORD team capable of winning promotion from Sky Bet League Two? It's too early to say, but Gary Neville and co. will certainly be pleased with 13 points from their opening six matches as they host winless Crawley. SALFORD to beat Crawley: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Two-faced Tranmere of 2021/22 - no League Two team won more home points, yet only four won fewer away games - have continued into the new season. Top-of-the-table LEYTON ORIENT should be backed accordingly having won five and drawn one. LEYTON ORIENT to beat Tranmere: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Rotherham may have started the season well, but there is a stark gap in quality between themselves and WATFORD. The Millers' 3-0 defeat by Sunderland in midweek could indicate their bubble is beginning to burst. A Hornets away win at a fair bit of odds-against is tempting. WATFORD to beat Rotherham: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

MK DONS lost their opening three League One games, a possible hangover from narrowly missing out on promotion last term. They seem to have shaken that off now, thrashing Morecambe 4-0 last time out and beating Watford 2-0 in the Carabao Cup - both away from home. Exeter have won once in six in all competitions and look to be priced up a tad short for a newly-promoted team. MK DONS to beat Exeter: Add to your Sky Bet coupon