Our midweek edition focuses on four EFL home teams at 8/1, with a 60/1 acca also advised. Jake, Jimmy, Joe and Tom were at loggerheads for a while again this midweek, with the acca eventually decided via a ballot; mercifully only four clubs were in receipt of three ticks. Three other teams received two votes and were subsequently added to make an additional 60/1 seven-fold.

WREXHAM are the best home team in the Sky Bet EFL, winning an incredible 90% of league games at the Racecourse since Phil Parkinson took charge in 2021; unsurprisingly no League One side has picked up more points on their own ground this season. Only Birmingham have a better defensive record than 15th-placed Stevenage but such an obdurate approach has a cost: they're also the division's lowest scorers.

Staying in the third tier STOCKPORT are unbeaten in seven home matches against bottom-half teams, five of which have been wins - the latest a straightforward 2-0 victory over Crawley on Saturday. Bottom club Shrewsbury have taken just six points from 13 away games this season with any signs of an upturn under Gareth Ainsworth coming at New Meadow.

A shock weekend defeat at struggling Burton was ROTHERHAM's first of 2025, breaking a five-match unbeaten run built during an incredibly tough schedule that has seen them draw with Stockport and Huddersfield and beat Lincoln, Huddersfield and Charlton. We should back them to bounce back against League One's worst travellers - 22nd place Cambridge are W1 D3 L9 on the road.

League Two promotion-chasers NOTTS COUNTY may have been frustrated by a late equaliser at home to Bromley on Saturday but remain in excellent form (W5 D1 L1) with their only defeat in their last seven against leaders Walsall. Bottom-of-the-table Carlisle won for just the second time in 10 games by beating Fleetwood last time out, but this will be a serious step up.

As it turns out, Ian Holloway may have been on to something when he claimed SWINDON's training ground was haunted. Since exorcising those demons he's performed what could almost be described as a footballing miracle with a team who had previously barely won in 18 months, securing 13 points in five home games; a scary prospect for struggling Tranmere, the worst away team in the division with just eight points on their travels.

CHARLTON have lost once in nine League One games (won five) to close on the top six. Two wins in 10 means Bristol Rovers remain in the relegation battle.