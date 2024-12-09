As an early Christmas gift, our midweek This Week's Acca has been made freely available with no log-in required. For future editions, simply log in with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account for free and exclusive access.

Having missed out by one result in successive midweeks, with Charlton letting us down last week when Reading, Wrexham and Huddersfield all delivered, Saturday was a case of what might have been, as Storm Darragh reduced a 20/1 fourfold to a much less satisfying 2/1-winning double. This Week's Acca focuses on Tuesday's action, starting in the Champions League where holders Real Madrid face a battle to reach the knockout stage.

Jude Bellingham and Madrid are struggling

Scott Parker's Burnley have lost once in 16 league games

No team in the country come close to matching BURNLEY's phenomenal defensive record, with Scott Parker's side conceding just seven goals in 19 matches in the Sky Bet Championship. Unbeaten in eight (W6 D2) and losing just twice all season, they host a Derby side who have won only once since October 5 and are on a three-match losing streak.

John Mousinho's Portsmouth are up and running

After an incredibly tough early-season fixture list PORTSMOUTH are turning it around, winning back-to-back home games (3-1 over Preston and 3-0 against Bristol City) either side of a creditable draw at Swansea. Norwich head to Fratton Park having taking one point from their last four away games, conceding nine goals in the process.

