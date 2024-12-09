Sporting Life
This Week's Acca

Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Tuesday 10/12/24

By Sporting Life
Football
Mon December 09, 2024 · 19 min ago

As an early Christmas gift, our midweek This Week's Acca has been made freely available with no log-in required.

CLICK HERE to back our 14/1 treble!
CLICK HERE to back our 14/1 treble!

Having missed out by one result in successive midweeks, with Charlton letting us down last week when Reading, Wrexham and Huddersfield all delivered, Saturday was a case of what might have been, as Storm Darragh reduced a 20/1 fourfold to a much less satisfying 2/1-winning double.

This Week's Acca focuses on Tuesday's action, starting in the Champions League where holders Real Madrid face a battle to reach the knockout stage.

Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham and Madrid are struggling

Carlo Ancelotti's injury-hit team were outclassed by Liverpool a fortnight ago to leave them on six points after five games and now travel to ATALANTA, who are W3 D2, conceding just one goal - in a 6-1 win at Young Boys in their most recent fixture.

Both opponents who earned goalless draws against the Italian club were fortunate too, with Celtic utterly dominated (xG: ATA 2.38-CEL 0.26) and Arsenal requiring a David Raya penalty save to escape with a point.

Scott Parker has been linked with a return to management in England
Scott Parker's Burnley have lost once in 16 league games

No team in the country come close to matching BURNLEY's phenomenal defensive record, with Scott Parker's side conceding just seven goals in 19 matches in the Sky Bet Championship.

Unbeaten in eight (W6 D2) and losing just twice all season, they host a Derby side who have won only once since October 5 and are on a three-match losing streak.

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho
John Mousinho's Portsmouth are up and running

After an incredibly tough early-season fixture list PORTSMOUTH are turning it around, winning back-to-back home games (3-1 over Preston and 3-0 against Bristol City) either side of a creditable draw at Swansea.

Norwich head to Fratton Park having taking one point from their last four away games, conceding nine goals in the process.

Odds correct at 1200 GMT (25/11/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

