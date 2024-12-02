Log in with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get free and exclusive access to This Week's Acca, with an enhanced price only available through this article.

CLICK HERE to back our 14/1 acca!

It was two from three last midweek, with Inter and Wycombe delivering but big-priced Bristol Rovers letting the treble down. This Week's Acca focuses on Tuesday's action in Sky Bet League One, starting with improving READING. One defeat in seven has seen the Royals sneak up to seventh, form built on continuing to be one of the best home teams in the division, winning six of their seven fixtures on their own ground. Cambridge sit 22nd, are the second-worst away team in the league with six defeats from eight and last won full stop on October 26.

Since Nathan Jones arrived as manager in February CHARLTON have become incredibly tough to beat at The Valley, with just one defeat in 14 fixtures. Newly-promoted Crawley have taken just five points from eight games on their travels, with their one win coming at Cambridge in early August.

Wrexham are the strongest home team in the EFL

WREXHAM are the best home team in the division, with eight wins and a draw extending their league record at The Racecourse under Phil Parkinson to a remarkable W63 D5 L4, a win rate of 87.5%. Barnsley have performed well away but six of their eight fixtures have been against teams currently 16th or lower, with the two exceptions seeing them soundly beaten 2-0 at Huddersfield and hugely fortunate to win 2-1 at Lincoln (xG: LIN 1.27-0.37 BAR).