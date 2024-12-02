Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Logged In Article Image
this week's acca james mcclean sl plus

Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Tuesday 03/12/24

By Sporting Life
Sporting Life Plus
Mon December 02, 2024 · 3h ago

Log in with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get free and exclusive access to This Week's Acca, with an enhanced price only available through this article.

CLICK HERE to back our 14/1 acca!
CLICK HERE to back our 14/1 acca!

It was two from three last midweek, with Inter and Wycombe delivering but big-priced Bristol Rovers letting the treble down. This Week's Acca focuses on Tuesday's action in Sky Bet League One, starting with improving READING.

One defeat in seven has seen the Royals sneak up to seventh, form built on continuing to be one of the best home teams in the division, winning six of their seven fixtures on their own ground.

Cambridge sit 22nd, are the second-worst away team in the league with six defeats from eight and last won full stop on October 26.

Since Nathan Jones arrived as manager in February CHARLTON have become incredibly tough to beat at The Valley, with just one defeat in 14 fixtures.

Newly-promoted Crawley have taken just five points from eight games on their travels, with their one win coming at Cambridge in early August.

Wrexham's Elliot Lee
Wrexham are the strongest home team in the EFL

WREXHAM are the best home team in the division, with eight wins and a draw extending their league record at The Racecourse under Phil Parkinson to a remarkable W63 D5 L4, a win rate of 87.5%.

Barnsley have performed well away but six of their eight fixtures have been against teams currently 16th or lower, with the two exceptions seeing them soundly beaten 2-0 at Huddersfield and hugely fortunate to win 2-1 at Lincoln (xG: LIN 1.27-0.37 BAR).

HUDDERSFIELD have won their last six home games in all competitions and the shock FA Cup first-round exit at Tamworth in early November remains their only defeat in the past two months, a span of 10 matches.

Wigan are a solid League One team, as average away as they are at home, with 15th place a fair reflection; Michael Duff's in-form team should overpower them.

Odds correct at 1200 GMT (2/12/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS