With the launch of our midweek This Week's Acca, we focus on Tuesday's later kick-offs, starting in the Champions League and INTER MILAN. Yet to concede in this season's competition, beating Arsenal and drawing at Manchester City, as well as thrashing Red Star 4-0 at home and dominating Young Boys (xG: YBO 0.92-3.27 INT) in a 1-0 away win, Inter should be backed against a Leipzig team who've struggled so far. The German club have lost all four matches and were comprehensively beaten 3-1 at Celtic last time out.

Steve Bruce's Blackpool are desperately out of form

In Sky Bet League One BRISTOL ROVERS' price against a poor Blackpool team holds huge appeal. The Gas are W4 D2 L2 at home this season and unbeaten in four at The Mem'. Blackpool's four league wins came back-to-back when Steve Bruce first arrived; they're now winless since September, losing their last four away.

There appears to be no stopping table-topping WYCOMBE who have won 11 and drawn two since being beaten in their opening two matches of the season, winning their last seven League One games. Newly-promoted Mansfield are beginning to drop off after a good (but fortunate) start, picking up just one point from their past four matches.

