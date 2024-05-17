Sporting Life
This Week's Acca - May 19

Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Sunday 19/05/24

By Sporting Life
16:04 · FRI May 17, 2024
This Week's Acca - May 19
CLICK THE IMAGE TO BACK OUR ENHANCED 10/1 ACCUMULATOR!

The final day of the Premier League season is in focus for our This Week's Acca team, with goals fancied in four contests.

And with short prices across the board on the standard 2.5 goals line, we're taking on the OVER 3.5 GOALS market given the usual trend of action on the concluding matchday.

We'll start off with BRENTFORD vs NEWCASTLE, with the records of both sides throughout the course of the campaign giving hope to plenty of goals.

No side has seen four or more goals in away games this season than Newcastle, while Brentford sit fourth for it in games in front of their own supporters.

Elsewhere, CRYSTAL PALACE are enjoying a fine end to the season under Oliver Glasner, and they take on an ASTON VILLA side who can enjoy final day having already qualified for the Champions League.

Over 3.5 goals has been a winner in each of Palace's last two, while it's landed in three of Villa's last four in the league.

Moving on to Stamford Bridge, where BOURNEMOUTH's positive season reaches its end against CHELSEA.

Taking over 3.5 goals was a successful bet in 12 of Chelsea's last 15 in all competitions, while the Cherries' entertaining style always makes this a selection of interest.

And finally, we go to Bramall Lane, where SHEFFIELD UNITED sit rock bottom with a staggering 101 goals conceded in their 37 games.

Over 3.5 goals has won in each of their last ten games in front of their own supporters, and a team of TOTTENHAM's quality can help to continue that run.

Odds correct at 1400 BST (17/05/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

