And with short prices across the board on the standard 2.5 goals line, we're taking on the OVER 3.5 GOALS market given the usual trend of action on the concluding matchday.

The final day of the Premier League season is in focus for our This Week's Acca team, with goals fancied in four contests.

EPL Final Day Stats (last 10 seasons): 3.32 - Goals per-game 61% - Over 2.5 40% - Over 3.5 23% - Over 4.5 49% - Over 2.5 and BTTS 59% - BTTS 29.15 Booking Points per-game 12% - 0 Cards 35% - Under 1.5 Cards 48% - Under 2.5 Cards 65% - Under 3.5 Cards 77% - Under 4.5 Cards pic.twitter.com/rESfUPZnBv

We'll start off with BRENTFORD vs NEWCASTLE, with the records of both sides throughout the course of the campaign giving hope to plenty of goals.

No side has seen four or more goals in away games this season than Newcastle, while Brentford sit fourth for it in games in front of their own supporters.

Elsewhere, CRYSTAL PALACE are enjoying a fine end to the season under Oliver Glasner, and they take on an ASTON VILLA side who can enjoy final day having already qualified for the Champions League.

Over 3.5 goals has been a winner in each of Palace's last two, while it's landed in three of Villa's last four in the league.

Moving on to Stamford Bridge, where BOURNEMOUTH's positive season reaches its end against CHELSEA.

Taking over 3.5 goals was a successful bet in 12 of Chelsea's last 15 in all competitions, while the Cherries' entertaining style always makes this a selection of interest.

And finally, we go to Bramall Lane, where SHEFFIELD UNITED sit rock bottom with a staggering 101 goals conceded in their 37 games.

Over 3.5 goals has won in each of their last ten games in front of their own supporters, and a team of TOTTENHAM's quality can help to continue that run.