Sky Bet Championship surprise package SUNDERLAND are very much in the promotion race having navigated a tricky run of fixtures. Régis Le Bris' side have now lost just once in 14 matches stretching back to September and are unbeaten at the Stadium of Light.

Norwich haven't won away in three months and their position of 12th is a fair reflection of what they are: a mid-table team.

After a season of managerial uncertainty, BLACKPOOL have rediscovered the form they had in the early games of Steve Bruce's tenure by winning their last three League One matches, impressively thrashing one of the division's strongest home teams Reading 3-0 away from home last weekend.

Stevenage may have won their last two, but both were at home. They've picked up just five points on their travels this term, with only Shrewsbury (4) displaying a worse away record.

A couple of stunning wins (5-2 over Accrington and 3-0 at Morecambe) catapulted GRIMSBY into promotion contention in Sky Bet League Two before wily Crewe brought them back down to Earth last weekend.

Fortunately for David Artell's side they return to playing one of the fourth-tier poorest sides in Swindon this weekend, a team who have barely won a match in the past 18 months.