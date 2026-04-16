HULL have a Championship play-off finish in their own hands - four points clear of Wrexham with four games to play. Their recent form may look patchy (W4 D2 L4) but the schedule has been tough and they host a side with nothing to play for. Birmingham have slipped below mid-table obscurity and have lost their last four away.

SOUTHAMPTON have won seven straight, 10 from 11 and are unbeaten in 18 (winning 14) to charge into automatic promotion contention, beating Arsenal in the FA Cup quarter-finals on the way. Swansea have nothing to play for and their only win in five came at crisis club Leicester. In their last home games they were thrashed 3-0 by Coventry and scraped a 2-2 draw against Middlesbrough via two penalties.

LUTON are right in the League One play-off fight thanks to a great run of form (W6 D1). They've scored 2+ goals in all of their six recent wins and know a draw is no good away at Mansfield team who are winless in three and waiting for the season to end, which is a perfect acca recipe.

PLYMOUTH head to Wimbledon with their own top-six ambitions hanging by a thread. Similar to Luton, they may have just pulled things together in time (W5 D2 L1 last eight) but only wins will do. Wimbledon have lost five straight matches and failed to score in any, taking just a point from their last eight matches.