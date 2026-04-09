SOUTHAMPTON are the countries in-form team, unbeaten in 16 across all competitions with 12 wins in that time. Saints have won six of their last eight at St. Mary's, with all of this excellent form seeing them climb into the Championship's top six.
They host fellow top-six hopefuls Derby on Saturday, but the Rams have not travelled well of late, losing four of their last five on the road. In fact, John Eustace's side have really struggled away against the league's better sides, losing six of eight against teams in the top 10.
Down in League Two, CHESTERFIELD have charged into the play-off places after a winning four of their last five. They host the most out of form team in the country this weekend - Tranmere.
The Super White Army have not been so super since New Years' Day, losing an astonishing 15 of 17 league games to plummet down the table and in serious relegation danger. Away from home they have lost seven of their last eight too.
SALFORD are bang in the hunt for the automatic promotion places as we head down the home straight, and should be backed to beat a Gillingham side who have nothing to play for.
The Ammies have won 13 of 21 home games this season, but have rattled off five in a row heading into this game, with four of those wins coming against promotion rivals. Gillingham have lost seven of their last 10 away from home as their season has petered out.
Finally we are taking an away side, with OLDHAM backed to get the better of Shrewsbury. The Latics drew last time out with high-flying MK Dons, but have won nine of their last 12 to fire themselves into play-off contention.
Shrewsbury dragged themselves to safety with five straight wins after Gavin Cowan's appointment, but have since lost six of their last eight, including three of their last four at home.
BRADFORD beat Wycombe on Easter Monday to deny us an acca winner, but we are hoping to get on the right side of the Bantams as they host Stevenage. Graham Alexander's side have won 15 of their 20 home league games this season, following a sensational return in League Two last season when winning 17 of 23 at Valley Parade. It is a fortress.
Stevenage meanwhile have lost 10 of their 20 away games this season and have scored just 19 times in those trips, while they have lost seven of eight at sides in 11th and above.
Odds correct at 14:40 GMT (9/4/26)
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