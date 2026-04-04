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This Week's Acca returns for Easter Monday's action in the Sky Bet EFL, with four home teams backed at a boosted 12/1 with Sky Bet. DERBY put in a battling performance despite missing some key figures in defeat to Coventry on Friday night but they'll fancy their chances of a response when they host Stoke. The Rams have won each of their last four in front of their own supporters with two or more scored in three of those. That could be an issue for a Stoke outfit beaten in their previous four away. IPSWICH sat out the Friday fixtures given Southampton's involvement in the FA Cup but they'll be aiming to get their promotion push back on track when they host Birmingham whose season has fizzled out into a mid-table finish.

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich are aiming for a spot in the top two

Kieran McKenna's side are unbeaten in their last seven while Charlton remain the only team to beat them at Portman Road - that coming back in October. Only Coventry have a better home record this season, while Birmingham sit 21st in the away standings. We've got two from Sky Bet League One and again we're focusing on the typically strong home performers against those who struggle away. STEVENAGE are just outside the play-offs but they hold games in-hand over some of those above them. A home encounter with Blackpool will be viewed as a must-win. Alex Revell's men have won six of their previous seven at home with clean sheets coming in four of those. Meanwhile, the Tangerines are looking good enough for safety at the moment but they've struggled on the road - only two sides have a worse away record.

Alex Revell's Stevenage are in a good position for a play-offs spot

Finally for the four, we're taking WYCOMBE as they host Bradford. The Bantams are secure enough when it comes to a spot in the play-offs but their away form is a big concern. At Valley Parade, they're tough to oppose but elsewhere it's the opposite. Seven of their last eight away have ended in defeat with the only win in that period coming against bottom side Port Vale. For Wycombe, they've won five of the last six at home with three or more goals landing in their favour in four of them.

CLICK THE IMAGE to back our 28/1 longshot acca!

The longlist features just the one extra team this time and it is a side on the road. That's PLYMOUTH as they go to Barnsley - it's testament to their recent form that the defeat to Bolton on Friday could be viewed as a bit of a surprise. Draws have been a feature for Barnsley but they lost their last home contest to Doncaster. Argyle have won seven of their previous 11 league games on the road.