A result that not even the most optmistic Toon fan - nor the most pessimistic Spurs supporter - would have envisaged dealt a huge boost to backers of Alexander Isak in Gameweek 32.

The Newcastle man bagged maximum bonus points for his part in the rout of Tottenham, with high-scoring games involving Liverpool, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest also producing healthy returns. With the FA Cup out of the way for now, it's back to normal for Gameweek 33, with all ten teams in action over three days of football. However, the stakes are set to rise again soon after, with a double gameweek following on... When is the FPL Gameweek 33 deadline? The FPL Gameweek 33 deadline is Tuesday, April 25 at 18:00 BST, with the first game kicking off at 19:30. How do the FPL chips work? Bench Boost: This counts the points of those on your bench alongside your starting XI - this can only be used once a season

Triple Captain: The captain earns 3x the amount of points for that gameweek - this can only be used once a season

Free Hit: This allows unlimited changes for one gameweek only. A team reverts back to how it was before once this has been played - this can only be used once a season

NEWCASTLE were one of the standout teams in Gameweek 32 and the same may apply for the upcoming round of fixtures. The Magpies travel to Goodison Park to face an EVERTON side hurtling towards the drop. Sean Dyche's side scraped a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday, meaning they've scored just once in three matches. A trip to the City Ground presents BRIGHTON with the perfect opportunity to put the disappointment of their FA Cup semi-final loss behind them. Roberto De Zerbi's men face a faltering NOTTINGHAM FOREST, who have racked up four straight defeats and look destined for an immediate return to the Championship. WOLVES' loss to Leicester was poor preparation for their upcoming visit of CRYSTAL PALACE, who are vying to stretch their unbeaten run to five games. The West Midlands outfit, seven clear of the drop, should still have enough points in the bag to get over the line and the situation is far less critical than a few weeks ago, all of which could play into the Eagles' hands. Erling Haaland and MANCHESTER CITY's absence may have been keenly felt in the last round, but they return to action with a bang for the potentially pivotal clash with ARSENAL - a fixture to be approached with caution. Who are the best players to bring in for Gameweek 33?

The main man Haaland being back in the fray will of course lead to a mad scramble to return him to squads, and rightly so, but as we reach the twilight of the season, it's more important than ever to keep an eye on how many games each team has left. With just 29 played, Brighton are the standout side in that respect, meaning a bumper set of double gameweeks is still to come and more bang for your buck on signings. And with a favourable fixture coming up against Forest, now feels like the perfect time to swoop for Seagulls players. Kaoru Mitoma Position: MID

MID Club: Brighton

Brighton Opponent: Forest (A)

Forest (A) FPL Price: £5.6m

Bargain-lovers of the world, unite! The sensation from the south coast was otherwise occupied at the weekend, playing a part in Brighton's attempts to reach the FA Cup final, and his absence has led to a (slight) drop in price, from £5.7m to £5.6m. The Japan international is also on something of a cold streak - by his standards, at least. He returned just two points in the win over Chelsea and the loss at Tottenham, but that run isn't expected to last, given he posted a massive 39 in total over the five preceding gameweeks. Over the season as a whole, he has averaged 0.47 xGI per 95 - a solid return from midfield. And with clashes with Wolves and Everton coming up in Brighton's next three games after the midweek programme, it's the right time to introduce the midfielder to your squad. Erling Haaland Position: FWD

FWD Club: Manchester City

Manchester City Opponent: Arsenal (H)

Arsenal (H) FPL Price: £12.2m

This part of the article almost writes itself; I'm sure I don't need to persuade you of the benefits of having the Premier League's - and probably the world's - hottest goalscoring talent in your team (but I'm going to, anyway). At the time of writing, over 77% of FPL players had the Norwegian in their team, seduced by his massive 227-point haul over the season. The City striker seems totally unfazed by the calibre of opposition he faces; his indiscriminate scoring has seen him draw only one blank in front of goal since mid-February, and even then he laid on a goal for Bernardo Silva. A return of 24 points from Gameweeks 30 and 31 - and don't forget, he also scored in both Champions League legs against Bayern either side of City's win over Leicester - shows you exactly where he's at. Oh, and two more goals will see him equal the Premier League record for goals in a season, a potentially seismic clash with Arsenal would be some scene on which to manage it. Convinced, yet? Kieran Trippier Position: DEF

DEF Club: Newcastle

Newcastle Opponent: Everton (A)

Everton (A) FPL Price: £6.2m

In the interest of balance, let's take a look at some defenders. Full-backs hardly come more valuable than Kieran Tripper - can 67.7% of people be wrong? Two thirds of all FPL teams have the Newcastle man in their ranks and it's easy to see why; the former Spurs and Atletico Madrid man is a secure option to fill a defensive spot with. While he's not one to rake in the massive scores on a weekly basis, the Magpies' Mr Dependable is his team's most in-form back-liner after scooping 12 points against Manchester United and his presence could come in handy with the Champions League-hunting Geordies ready to heap the woe on Everton. No defender has more points per match than Trippier and, averaging a yellow card every six matches, he's unlikely to cost you in the disciplinary stakes, either. Pervis Estupinan Position: DEF

DEF Club: Brighton

Brighton Opponent: Forest (A)

Forest (A) FPL Price: £4.8m