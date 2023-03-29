It's one of the most crucial weeks of the fantasy football season.

A huge total of 12 teams are playing twice - this coming at a key part of the campaign which presents the opportunity to overtake your rivals. It goes without saying that the more players on the double gameweek in your team the better, while any available chips should also be given serious consideration. Double Gameweek 34 is the back-up should things not go as planned here, but Gameweek 29 should be a very high scoring one. Want to play Fantasy Football? Create an account here Go to https://fantasyfootball.skysports.com/ When is the FPL Gameweek 29 deadline? The FPL Gameweek 29 deadline is Saturday April 1 at 11:00 GMT, with the first game kicking off at 12:30. How do the FPL chips work? Bench Boost: This counts the points of those on your bench alongside your starting XI - this can only be used once a season

No team playing just once jumps out as worth targeting anyway this week, but it's clear that further emphasis needs to be on those in action twice. One of those who people are finally starting to pay attention to are BRIGHTON, they enjoy two very winnable games over the next few days. Roberto De Zerbi's men host Brentford on Saturday before a trip to Bournemouth on Tuesday. Anything less than four points will be considered disappointing. It's tough to know where Liverpool are at following their trip to the Etihad but CHELSEA are starting to hit a bit of form ahead of consecutive home games. They welcome Aston Villa in Saturday's evening kick-off before the Reds visit Stamford Bridge in their second game of the week. Given home advantage, both will be seen as winnable. While not exactly flying this season, LEICESTER may get a few goals in their fixtures with two against teams in the bottom-half. Brendan Rodgers' side travel to fellow strugglers Crystal Palace before hosting Aston Villa, a gameweek where targeting attack-minded players from the Foxes may pay off. Who are the best players to bring in for Gameweek 29?

Joao Felix

Club: Chelsea

Opponent: Aston Villa (H), Liverpool (H)

FPL Price: £7.6m

We await news on Kai Havertz's availability after he dropped out of the Germany squad through illness, but Joao Felix went into the international break on the back of a goal against Everton. While he only has two on his tally since joining in January, Felix's performances have been a positive and should have delivered more points for FPL players. His two goals have come from 23 shots and 2.73 xG, with a total of nine shots in his three home Premier League outings. He had three in the Champions League win over Dortmund. The forward is only in 3.6% of teams at the time of writing too, making him a solid differential choice heading into a double gameweek. Alexis Mac Allister Position: MID

Club: Brighton

Opponent: Brentford (H), Bournemouth (A)

FPL Price: £5.5m

Brighton players are hot property at the moment, but Alexis Mac Allister has been slightly overlooked as he sits in 6.9% of teams. Mac Allister returned a goal in Gameweek 27 after striking against Leeds, following up the 14 points from the week before with a goal and an assist in the 4-0 win over West Ham. While he's only scored two across his last five games, the midfielder has returned efforts totalling a considerable 4.19 xG. The Seagulls have two games in which they can score points, with Bournemouth struggling and Brentford a home contest. James Maddison Position: MID

Club: Leicester

Opponent: Crystal Palace (A), Aston Villa (H)

FPL Price: £8.2m

Leicester are struggling this season but scoring goals hasn't been an issue, making James Maddison a solid option for Gameweek 29. The Foxes sit 10th for goals scored in the Premier League, while Maddison's nine goals have come from a lower 3.67 xG. He can make the most of the chances that come his way. He's enjoyed 15 goal contributions in total, with an assist in the away draw with Brentford last time out. Maddison is only in 9.8% of teams, with Leicester enjoying two games they could win. The run until the end of the season is also quite kind. Jason Steele Position: GK

Club: Brighton

Opponent: Brentford (H), Bournemouth (A)

FPL Price: £3.9m

Jason Steele is set for an extended run in the Brighton side, yet he's only in 1.5% of teams. De Zerbi strongly hinted that Steele is now his preferred goalkeeper at the beginning of the month, saying: "At this moment I think he (Steele) is closer to my idea, my style. Robert (Sanchez) is improving, but at this moment Jason deserves to play." In the three games he's started, Steele has returned 17 points, with clean sheets coming against Crystal Palace and West Ham. Bournemouth have the lowest xG in the entire Premier League, with their 25 goals coming from 27.3 xGF. He can easily return clean sheet points again in Gameweek 29. Who should I captain in Gameweek 29?