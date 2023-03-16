It's a round for the fantasy football purist as Gameweek 28 is sandwiched between two double gameweeks and is altered by the quarter-final stage of the FA Cup.
Thinking caps need to be applied with a bunch of variables to contend with. Perhaps you're lucky enough to hold some chips to play with, or perhaps you're stuck and need to nail a transfer or two.
Whatever the case may be, Friday's deadline is a tough one for many. Let's see if we can lend a hand...
The FPL Gameweek 28 deadline is Friday March 17 at 18:30 GMT, with the first game kicking off at 20:00.
Manchester City, Manchester United, Brighton, Liverpool, Fulham and West Ham all take a break in Gameweek 28 due to the FA Cup, making it a difficult one to cover given the double matchday for many in round 29.
Indeed, City have just the one game across the two gameweeks, as do Fulham.
Eight sides play three times, however, so it might be wise to target some of those teams if you don’t have a free hit in mind for this gameweek or next.
Still, even if you’re using a free hit, CHELSEA have a favourable home fixture in Gameweek 28, looking to be finally on the up with recent results. Graham Potter’s side face Everton at Stamford Bridge this weekend, before playing host to both Aston Villa and Liverpool in the next round.
ARSENAL don’t have two games in Gameweek 29, but a very winnable game against a struggling Crystal Palace side on Sunday is followed by a visit to Leeds.
Taking a trip to Nottingham Forest on Friday night are NEWCASTLE, top four chasers who will fancy their chances against a relegation candidate. They also play two games in Gameweek 29, versus Manchester United and West Ham, something you must keep in mind this week.
The teams mentioned above will be the main focus for transfers, a good way to maximise returns in a mixed-up couple of gameweeks.
Chelsea’s form and the fact they have three home fixtures in their next three makes them an obvious choice in terms of which players to acquire.
Kai Havertz appears to have nailed down the starting spot as number nine for Graham Potter’s Chelsea, and his production really has taken a positive turn recently.
His languid style causes an unnecessary questioning of his ability, in my opinion – the German is an incredible talent that can carry his team offensively, as seen when netting against Borussia Dortmund and Leicester.
He’s scored just three times in 12 Premier League matches since the World Cup, but his confidence is surely boosted now, and an average of 0.38 expected goals (xG) per 90 minutes in those matches suggests he is getting in good positions. Havertz’s creative side should not be forgotten, either.
A price tag of £7.5m for an in-form forward for a ‘big six’ side is intriguing and might free up budget if replacing an expensive striker.
Continuing with Chelsea’s kind schedule, Wesley Fofana appeals as a surprisingly cheap option in defence. Priced at £4.3m, he’s capable of logging clean sheets and posing a threat from set-pieces.
The centre-back scored the winner against Leeds and almost netted against his former team Leicester last time out.
Fofana’s return from a long-term injury has been timely for a Blues side that have looked very solid at the back under Potter, even if they’ve previously lacked a bit of bite up top.
Chelsea have conceded an average of just 1.06 expected goals against (xGA) per Premier League game since the pause in play for the World Cup.
Alexander Isak put in a standout performance in Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Wolves last Sunday and looks to have the nod over Callum Wilson as striker, with Eddie Howe especially impressed with Isak lately.
“Before he got the concussion, he was in really, really good form in training and I was desperate to see him execute that on the pitch, and I felt he did that against Wolves,” the Newcastle boss said.
“I thought he was outstanding in every respect. Physically he was very, very good, technically very good and his goal…I still enjoy watching that now, a week after.
"Hopefully it’s the start of a really good run for him.”
If the Swedish striker continues the same vein, chances will come his way in an attacking Newcastle team that play three times across gameweeks 28 and 29. After all, Isak has scored four goals and recorded 4.28 xG in only 589 minutes.
A smaller pool of fixtures makes the captaincy pick a little less complicated this weekend and BUKAYO SAKA looks a leading light in the double points decision.
Saka is a danger to both score and assist for an Arsenal side that continue to dominate games and create chances. Facing Crystal Palace on Super Sunday is a good match-up for the 21-year-old to shine.
Covered earlier, KAI HAVERTZ can score points against Everton. Sean Dyche’s charge have been terrible away from Goodison Park this season and Chelsea are on the up.
A success if picked for captaincy in Gameweek 27, IVAN TONEY continues to make appeal as the main man for a Brentford team that can cause a porous Leicester a lot of trouble. The Foxes will be without starting centre-back Wout Faes, too.
Newcastle (Forest away) and Aston Villa (Bournemouth home) both have winnable games, so a short mention for in-form duo ALEXANDER ISAK and OLLIE WATKINS as differential captain choices is required.
Safer options:
Alternative options: