Fantasy Football tips and advice: Gameweek 2 transfers, selections and captain choices

Gameweek 1 of the fantasy football season did not disappoint with plenty of points on offer following a high-scoring opening weekend.

Bruno Fernandes and Mohamed Salah - two of the most expensive options available - both delivered with goals and assists while popular forwards Michail Antonio and Jamie Vardy found the net. The minutes given to those carrying low price tags was another positive to develop from the opening round of fixtures - assets who will play but free up budget to be used elsewhere. All focus is now on Gameweek 2. We deliver our transfer and captaincy advice.

Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 2? Even after defeat in Gameweek 1, many will be focusing on MANCHESTER CITY as they welcome Norwich to the Etihad. Despite the fact they failed to find the net against Spurs, an xG figure of 2.41 shows that they created enough opportunities to at the very least warrant a draw. The Canaries were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool, with Norwich allowing 2.03 xG. The odds are heavily stacked in City's favour and attacking options are worth having in this contest given that goals are expected. On Sunday, CHELSEA will be looking to continue the momentum they have gained from European Super Cup success and a comfortable win over Crystal Palace as they travel to Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's men were beaten by Brentford on opening night while Chelsea limited Palace to just 0.34 xG as they kept a clean sheet. Options at both ends are available for Chelsea, who have built a reputation for defensive solidity under Thomas Tuchel's guidance.

What are the best transfers to make for Gameweek 2? After ROMELU LUKAKU was confirmed as a Chelsea player last week - although that came too soon for involvement in Gameweek 1 - many will be looking to the striker as a way to secure points across the next month or so. While Lukaku looks a solid option and Chelsea have proven that they can beat the very best, their opening fixtures aren't exactly ideal. They go to Arsenal on Sunday followed by a trip to Liverpool in Gameweek 3. It's then broken up as Aston Villa visit Stamford Bridge but they then face Tottenham (A) and Manchester City (H). Four of their next five fixtures carry a '4' rating on FPL's Fixture Difficulty Rating whereas the five games after that are all against teams rated '2'. Lukaku isn't a bad option to include whatsoever and he has established himself as one of Europe's top goalscorers. He can do it against the very best and it's not an issue to include him ahead of a probable second debut at the Emirates. However, the upcoming games are worth keeping in mind when it comes to selections and the cost. We should see his selection percentage rise as we enter Gameweek 7. So, who else is worth including? Ferran Torres Position: MID

MID FPL price: £7.0m

£7.0m Sky price: £9.1m

Ferran Torres' Manchester City future could be at centre forward

Will Manchester City secure the big-money capture of Harry Kane or will they enter the season playing without a recognised striker? We can be confident that nothing will happen prior to their Gameweek 2 fixture against Norwich. What that should mean is involvement for Ferran Torres in the centre-forward position again and he put in a solid performance in the defeat to Tottenham. While they didn't score, he did enough to justify retaining his spot. He had two shots - one of which was on target - while posting an xG figure of 0.69. The issue is that - however well a player does - they are always prone to rotation under Pep Guardiola. If he does start in the forward line again though, Torres will look a great option against a Norwich defence who conceded three last time out. Torres' debut Premier League campaign saw 24 appearances in total with 15 of those starts. He scored seven from 5.28 xG alongside contributing a further four fantasy football assists. It's worth remembering that a lot of those outings saw him play out wide. If City rotation is a worry, Jack Grealish may be the 'safer' option to go with at a slightly higher price. Konstantinos Tsimikas Position: DEF

DEF FPL price: £4.1m

£4.1m Sky price: £6.6m

Konstantinos Tsimikas in action against Norwich

A player flagged up in the pre-season picks and one who went onto play - and keep a clean sheet - in the win over Norwich. Konstantinos Tsimikas is a great short-term option while he sits in for the injured Andy Robertson at left-back in this Liverpool team. For fantasy football players, he's a must-have at this stage because of his low price and involvement so far. He will be a player to take out when Robertson returns - and potentially replace with another playing bargain defender - but we don't have to worry about that just yet. Jurgen Klopp's side welcome Burnley to Anfield this weekend and there will be hopes of yet more clean sheet points for Tsimikas. The left-back also had two shots against Norwich so could post attacking returns during his short stint in the team. What gives further confidence in this selection is that Fantasy Football Fix's Elite XI feature shows that a number of the top FPL players have Tsimikas in their side. By including him, we know that those who have been at the top previously are confident in his points return. Danny Ings Position: FWD

FWD FPL price: £8.0m

£8.0m Sky price: £9.1m

Danny Ings celebrates his goal against Watford

While the result didn't go their way, Danny Ings' Aston Villa spell started well with a goal in defeat to Watford. That returned seven points on FPL and there will be hope of more as they welcome Newcastle in Gameweek 2. Steve Bruce's men conceded four to West Ham from 3.15 xG in defeat last time out. Villa actually won the xG battle in their game but left it too late to mount a comeback - pulling back from 3-0 down to lose 3-2. Ings' late penalty meant that he finished the game with an xG figure of 0.80 but he'll be optimistic of more opportunities against this Newcastle side. The defence remains an issue for the Magpies and they have been exposed at the back previously. Ings' £8.0m is slightly higher than the average striker rate on FPL but it's a choice that can deliver here. There is some short-term advantage to keeping Ings as Villa host Brentford in Gameweek 3 but it then could be worth transferring him back out. Dean Smith's men embark on a run of Chelsea (A), Everton (H), Manchester United (A) and Tottenham (A) after that. Said Benrahma Position: MID

MID FPL price: £6.0m

£6.0m Sky price: £7.8m

Said Benrahma scores against Newcastle

Could Said Benrahma establish himself as the bargain option on FPL this season? His start to the season was certainly a positive with 12 points gained from a goal and an assist in West Ham's win over Newcastle. Even more so, at just £6.0m on FPL, he's demonstrating just how underrated that price has made him. Benrahma carries the same price tag as Xherdan Shaqiri, Donny van de Beek and Eberechi Eze - the latter will likely miss the entire season through injury. The Hammers have a tricky game against Leicester for the Monday Night Football but it's then Crystal Palace (H) and Southampton (A). There's every chance that Benrahma will have a couple of goals on his tally by the time Gameweek 5 arrives. He didn't have as many opportunities as he perhaps would have expected last season but Benrahma's performance against Newcastle should see him retain his starting spot here. At that price - alongside his likely involvement for the Hammers - Benrahma looks like a player worth keeping in any fantasy football squad. That includes during the tough looking runs of the first-half of the season. Who is the best captain for Gameweek 2?

