FA Cup tips: West Ham vs Leeds predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: FA Cup 2pts Jarrod Bowen to commit 1+ foul at 10/11 (bet365) - min price 8/11 0.5pt Bowen to commit 2+ fouls at 5/1 (bet365) - min price 10/3 1pt Draw in 90 minutes at 27/10 (Coral) ***All bets in 90 minutes Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Sunday, 16:30 BST TV: TNT Sports 1 Live odds, form and stats

One of West Ham or Leeds will be in the FA Cup semi-finals, and while both have relegation on their minds, a day out at Wembley would be big for both of these historic clubs, with neither coming close to domestic silverware for quite some time. With a week between this game and their next league game, I don't see any reason why either manager would make wholesale changes, so we should expect to see close to first-choice XI's in a game that is not only an cup quarter-final, but a potential opportunity to inflict a defeat on a relegation rival and potentially gain a physiological edge. I think these are two very evenly matched sides and the DRAW in 90 minutes looks a serious runner at 27/10. Both are solid defensively and lacking consistency in attack, and both absolutely love a draw at the minute in respective home and away games.

At the London Stadium, Nuno Espirito Santo's side have drawn six of their last eight in 90 minutes, while on their travels Leeds have drawn eight of their last 10, with only a 102nd minute winner from Newcastle stopping that from being nine of 10. It wouldn't be a huge surprise to see this go the distance. A second bet focuses on JARROD BOWEN's likely match-up against Leeds left-wing-back Gabriel Gudmundsson, with the 10/11 for the West Ham winger TO COMMIT 1+ FOUL looking huge. This bet has to be caveated with the fact that if Daniel Farke is going to make a couple of changes, Gudmundsson will be one of them having played all of Sweden's minutes in two World Cup qualifiers, but the wing-back has started both of Leeds' recent FA Cup games against Championship opponents.