FA Cup review: Plymouth stun Brentford in third-round shock; Liverpool beat Accrington 4-0

Sporting Life's Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill sided with Plymouth at 4/1 in the double-chance market, having also correctly predicted a 90-minute draw between Reading and Burnley, which went to extra-time after ending 1-1 before Burnley progressed thanks to a brace from substitute Zian Flemming.

Frank had made several changes to his line-up and paid the price in a game of few chances which was decided by Whittaker's 20-yard strike, having been allowed to dribble his way across the edge of the Brentford area.

Currently bottom of the Championship and less than a fortnight on from having sacked boss Wayne Rooney, the Pilgrims secured their first win of any kind since November 5 to stun Thomas Frank's side .

There was another shock further down the pyramid as Demetri Mitchell celebrated his 28th birthday with a deadly double to help send Exeter into the fourth round for the first time in 44 years with a 3-1 win over Oxford.

It was no more than the Grecians deserved against the much-changed Championship outfit, with Vincent Harper also on target for the League One side after Oxford had taken an early lead through Matt Phillips.

Five for Chelsea and Cherries

Elsewhere things went with the form book although Chelsea were made to wait for the floodgates to open as League Two Morecambe put up dogged resistance before going down 5-0 at Stamford Bridge.

There were periods in the first half when the 87 places separating these sides in the pyramid could easily be forgotten, the team currently 23rd in League Two leaving Enzo Maresca’s Champions League chasers puzzling over how they would pick their way through to round four.

That two of the five goals were blasted in from outside the penalty area by reserve defender Tosin Adarabioyo gave a sense of how short on inspiration Chelsea were for much of this match, though the 27-year-old deserved credit for showing initiative to break the deadlock late in the first half as the crowd grew nervous.

The natural order soon took over. Christopher Nkunku scored to make it 2-0 having earlier missed a penalty, and there were two goals also for Joao Felix in a rare start, but Morecambe departed knowing they had made Chelsea sweat.

Brighton got back to winning ways in emphatic fashion as they beat Norwich 4-0.

The Seagulls had failed to win any of their previous eight games, with six ending in draws, but it was a different story at Carrow Road as they hit the goal trail against their Championship hosts.

Two goals towards the end of the first half from Georginio Rutter set the Premier League outfit on their way to a comfortable victory before Julio Enciso and substitute Solly March struck after the break to emphasise the gulf between the two sides.

Nottingham Forest made it seven wins in a row in all competitions for the first time in 19 years after beating managerless Luton 2-0.

Forest added to their six successive Premier League victories with a comfortable success over the Sky Bet Championship side thanks to goals from Ryan Yates and Ramon Sosa.

Dango Ouattara scored twice as Bournemouth made light of their striker crisis with a thumping 5-1 win over West Brom, while Stoke beat Sunderland 2-1 after extra-time.

Trent stunner as Liverpool ease through

Trent Alexander-Arnold demonstrated his attacking qualities as Liverpool beat Accrington Stanley 4-0 in the third round of the FA Cup.

Six days after his defending came in for fierce criticism in the 2-2 draw with Manchester United, Alexander-Arnold showed what he could do at the other end of the pitch with a brilliant goal at Anfield.