Everyone loves a longshot but at what cost?

The last few weeks, I have been on the right side of several chunkily priced outsiders but have nothing to show for it because of my love for keeper cards. Manchester United at Anfield the most recent example, I could smell an upset but we didn’t profit.

Over the course of the season we have had a keeper card-double chance/result combination click just once, yet since Christmas Day we have been on the right side of six of eight outsiders picking up results at nice odds (Fulham at Chelsea, Everton at Man City, Man Utd at Liverpool, West Brom at Sheffield United and Hull at Blackburn are some examples).

Time to re-think, I think.

Last weekend, I thought I’d cracked it by putting more weight on the referee appointments but didn’t account for something major: what if the goalkeepers don’t get a chance to waste time?

Even if the referee is willing, the game is perfectly poised and the keeper is chomping at the bit to run down the clock, the ball might not go out for a goal kick.

How do we fix it? Simple, rein it back just a little bit. Outsiders, when suitable, welcome to the staking plan. Sure, the keeper card combinations are going to stay but they’re no longer going to be the piece de resistance, but more of an amuse-bouche.

I am hungry for profit and for too long good picks have been foiled by sweet, sweet keeper cards.

What a weekend to take on some big-priced favourites as well: FA Cup third round.