Tom Carnduff picks out a stats-based multiple for Saturday's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool.
Liverpool to score 2+ goals: Only Manchester City have scored more than Liverpool in the Premier League. The Reds have averaged 2.47 goals and 2.53 xGF per game.
Liverpool to have 5+ corners: Liverpool average 7.44 corners per league game this season. They took 5+ in each of their three games against Chelsea.
Trent Alexander-Arnold 2+ total shots: Alexander-Arnold has taken two or more shots in 52% of his Premier League games this season - that includes both home and away against Chelsea.
Odds correct at 1440 BST (12/05/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.