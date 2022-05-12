Sporting Life
FA Cup final RequestABet

FA Cup final tips: Sporting Life RequestABet

By Tom Carnduff
14:42 · THU May 12, 2022

Tom Carnduff picks out a stats-based multiple for Saturday's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool.

CLICK HERE TO BACK OUR REQUESTABET

Liverpool to score 2+ goals: Only Manchester City have scored more than Liverpool in the Premier League. The Reds have averaged 2.47 goals and 2.53 xGF per game.

Liverpool to have 5+ corners: Liverpool average 7.44 corners per league game this season. They took 5+ in each of their three games against Chelsea.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 2+ total shots: Alexander-Arnold has taken two or more shots in 52% of his Premier League games this season - that includes both home and away against Chelsea.

Our FA Cup final RequestABet

Odds correct at 1440 BST (12/05/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS