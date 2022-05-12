Liverpool to score 2+ goals: Only Manchester City have scored more than Liverpool in the Premier League. The Reds have averaged 2.47 goals and 2.53 xGF per game.

Liverpool to have 5+ corners: Liverpool average 7.44 corners per league game this season. They took 5+ in each of their three games against Chelsea.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 2+ total shots: Alexander-Arnold has taken two or more shots in 52% of his Premier League games this season - that includes both home and away against Chelsea.