OVER 2.5 GOALS is worth a go on Monday. Everton's stalemate with Burnley on the day after Boxing Day was the last time they have failed to score. In the nine games since, they have only kept two clean sheets, both of which came on the road. Manchester United's last five games have seen a combined total of 16 goals.

BRUNO FERNANDES has scored six and set up 12 goals this season, that is a goals+assists per 90 average of 0.82.

EVERTON have had 5+ CORNERS in each of their last three games and averaged four per game this Premier League season. Since Michael Carrick took charge at Old Trafford, the only team not to his tally were the 10 men of Spurs, the other four did comfortably.

ILIMAN NDIAYE is his side's fourth most fouled player drawing 1.3 a game, hardly surprising considering he tops the Toffees dribbling charts (1.9 per game). He drew four fouls in his last league start, he only needs to WIN 2+ FOULS on Monday evening.