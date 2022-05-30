Despite their involvement in the promotion race, Infogol's performance-based table placed Blackburn in 12th.

Rovers finished 8th in the second tier of English football last season - missing out on the play-offs by six points. Tony Mowbray left following the conclusion of his contract following 'internal discussions'.

The Scot has been backed into 4/11 with the EFL's title sponsors to secure the role. Some reports have claimed that the two parties are in advanced talks.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank Tony for the way he has headed up the football management of the club and the tremendous amount of effort and self-sacrifice he made during his time at the club," the club's owners said in a statement.

Ferguson's only managerial experience came from two interim periods in charge of Everton. The first of which being a four-game stint in December 2019 - winning one and drawing the others - while he lost his only game at the helm in January.

He has been a member of the first team coaching staff since February 2014, moving up to assistant manager under both Carlo Ancelotti and Rafa Benitez.

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has previously been linked and remains the 5/1 second-favourite. Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth is the only other name with odds in the single figures.