Everton 3-1 Burnley: Andros Townsend stunner keeps Everton flying high

Rafael Benitez’s golden touch as new Everton manager continued as his side produced a remarkable comeback with three goals inside seven minutes to beat Burnley 3-1 at Goodison Park.

While the Spaniard’s two predecessors Marco Silva and Carlo Ancelotti struggled, and ultimately failed, to instil a spirit into the side which prevented them winning league matches from losing positions, the former Liverpool boss has done it twice in his first two home games. But even a man who oversaw the miracle of Istanbul in the 2005 Champions League final would have had difficulty envisioning the method of this turnaround as his side looked battered and beaten after Ben Mee marked his 200th Premier League appearance with the opening goal in the 53rd minute. However, within the space of 379 seconds – which included a tactical substitution and formation change – the hosts turned the match on its head via a Michael Keane header against his former club, a stunner from Andros Townsend and a clinical one-on-one from fellow new arrival Demarai Gray.

And all this was achieved without last season’s leading scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is likely to be out for at least two to three weeks with a broken toe and thigh injury. Achieving one come-from-behind win, at home to Southampton on the opening day of the season, after all their previous problems might be considered fortunate. To do it twice in successive matches points to something else; an engendering of resolve and resilience to dig deeper and fight for the shirt – something the Goodison faithful have felt has been missing for some time. Abdoulaye Doucoure was at the heart of Everton’s best moments but the two new arrivals Townsend and Gray, brought in for a combined £1.7million in a bargain-buy summer transfer window, added a thrust and drive which has been lacking from the team’s widemen in previous years. Townsend’s goal was a strike of beauty, latching onto Doucoure’s pass to whip a shot over Nick Pope. Gray’s one-on-one finish was cool as you like and had the old ground rocking where, moments earlier, it had been groaning.

