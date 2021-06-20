Euro 2020 round-up: Wales reach knockout phase of Euro 2020 despite defeat to Italy

Wales were forced to play the last 35 minutes with 10 men after Ethan Ampadu was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Federico Bernardeschi.

Matteo Pessina scored the 39th-minute winner as Italy topped Group A with a 100 per cent record and equalled their national record of 30 games unbeaten.

• 30 games unbeaten • 32 goals scored • 11 clean sheets in a row 👏 #ITA advance to the knockout stages with 3/3 Group A wins & with their impressive run under Roberto Mancini in tact. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #WAL are also through after finishing runners up ahead of #SUI ! #ITAWAL shot map 👇

The Swiss eventually won in 3-1, but it was not enough to leapfrog Wales and their qualification hopes now reside on being one of the four best third-placed sides.

Switzerland had Welsh hearts racing by establishing a 2-0 interval lead against Turkey in Baku and trimming Wales’ goal difference advantage.

Wales instead will head to Amsterdam to play the runners-up of Group B, most likely Denmark, Finland or Russia.

There were only around 400 Wales supporters present in a Stadio Olimpico crowd of around 14,000 amid tight coronavirus restrictions.

But the travelling fans made themselves heard as the action got under way and Italy set up camp in the Wales half.

Emerson Palmieri forced a first save from Danny Ward and the Leicester goalkeeper was grateful that Rafael Toloi’s shot flew off Pessina and straight at him.

Verratti was prompting most home attacks with delightful precision, but Italy were let down by careless finishing as Andrea Belotti and Federico Chiesa dragged efforts wide.

Wales did break the stranglehold briefly when Gunter, who has never scored in his long international career, headed Ramsey’s corner just over the crossbar.

But Italy’s superiority was rewarded after Verratti had been bundled over by Joe Allen.