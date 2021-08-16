Tottenham 5-1 Mura Harry Kane climbed off the bench to bag a hat-trick as Tottenham produced a confidence-restoring 5-1 win over Mura in the Europa Conference League. Spurs came into the game on the back of Sunday’s harrowing north London derby defeat to Arsenal needing to regain their strut and find goals and the Slovenian outfit were the perfect opposition. Goals from Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso in the opening eight minutes put Spurs in charge and, after Ziga Kous scored the goal of his life for the minnows after half-time, the England captain came on to finish the job in the final 30 minutes. The fact Kane was needed against the lowest ranked team in the competition, with a UEFA coefficient rating of 337, could be seen as a measure of Tottenham’s plight this season, but the striker, yet to find the back of the net in the Premier League, will surely benefit from this goal-laden cameo. It was his 13th career treble for Spurs as he edges closer to the late Jimmy Greaves’ record of 266 goals.

West Ham 2-0 Rapid Vienna Declan Rice grabbed his second European goal as West Ham won their first ever home Europa League group-stage match 2-0 against Rapid Vienna. England midfielder Rice struck in the first half to make it two goals in two continental outings for him, and Said Benrahma scored in stoppage time to wrap up two wins from two for the Hammers. The only downside was a skirmish among rival fans in the stands which police and stewards had to deal with. Nevertheless it was a fitting result the day after West Ham unveiled a statue of Geoff Hurst, Bobby Moore and Martin Peters – three of their 1965 European Cup Winners’ Cup-winning side who went on to lift the World Cup for England a year later – outside London Stadium. Legia Warsaw 1-0 Leicester Leicester’s Europa League hopes suffered another blow after a disappointing defeat at Legia Warsaw. Mahir Emreli’s 10th goal of the season gave the Polish champions a 1-0 victory on Thursday. Jannik Vestergaard missed the Foxes’ best chance and they are left facing an uphill battle in Group C. Only the group winners go through automatically this season and the Foxes – who travel to Spartak Moscow in October – have one point from their opening two games, five points behind leaders Legia.

