Europa League winner: Liverpool odds-on after drawing Atalanta, West Ham draw Bayer Leverkusen

The sides’ only previous encounters were in the Champions League group stage in 2020-21, with the Reds beating Atalanta 5-0 in Bergamo but then losing 2-0 at Anfield.

West Ham face a tough challenge against German league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who are unbeaten in 37 matches in all competitions this season under their highly-rated coach Xabi Alonso.

Liverpool and West Ham cannot meet until the final in Dublin after the semi-final draw also kept the Premier League teams apart.

The last-eight ties will be played on April 11 and 18, with the final scheduled for Wednesday, May 22.