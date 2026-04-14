Europa League tips: Aston Villa vs Bologna predictions, best bets and preview

Aston Villa weathered a first-half storm in Italy last week before scoring either side of the break to grab hold of this Europa League quarter-final.

Then just as former Norwich star Jon Rowe looked to have given Bologna hope heading into the second leg, Ollie Watkins responded to that last-minute goal with his second of the game deep in stoppage time, securing a 3-1 advantage.

Unai Emery's side have bounced back superbly since the return to action of several key midfielders - especially JOHN MCGINN. From one win in seven before the Scotsman recovered from injury it is W4 D1 L1 with him back in the squad.

Villa's captain has found the net in both home matches since his return, scoring in three of his last four appearances at Villa Park, with four goals in total.

His ANYTIME GOALSCORER price is therefore worth backing at 4/1 in a match that may see the hosts get chances on the counter attack as their visitors push to reduce the deficit, just as was the case in the previous round against Lille with McGinn the beneficiary on that occasion.