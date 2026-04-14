Europa League tips: Aston Villa vs Bologna predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Europa League
1pt John McGinn to score anytime at 4/1 (General)
1pt Morgan Rogers to score anytime at 2/1 (General)
0.5pt Rogers 1+ assists at 19/4 (Ladbrokes)
Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 BST
TV: TNT Sports 2
Agg: 3-1
Live odds, form and stats
Aston Villa weathered a first-half storm in Italy last week before scoring either side of the break to grab hold of this Europa League quarter-final.
Then just as former Norwich star Jon Rowe looked to have given Bologna hope heading into the second leg, Ollie Watkins responded to that last-minute goal with his second of the game deep in stoppage time, securing a 3-1 advantage.
Unai Emery's side have bounced back superbly since the return to action of several key midfielders - especially JOHN MCGINN. From one win in seven before the Scotsman recovered from injury it is W4 D1 L1 with him back in the squad.
Villa's captain has found the net in both home matches since his return, scoring in three of his last four appearances at Villa Park, with four goals in total.
His ANYTIME GOALSCORER price is therefore worth backing at 4/1 in a match that may see the hosts get chances on the counter attack as their visitors push to reduce the deficit, just as was the case in the previous round against Lille with McGinn the beneficiary on that occasion.
Lately Watkins has rediscovered his scoring touch with four goals in five starts, but it's questionable whether he'll start on Thursday s even with a one-goal advantage in the round of 16 Emery opted to rest him and start Tammy Abraham instead.
MORGAN ROGERS, meanwhile, remains in something of a slump, failing to score in his last 11 appearances, with no assists in his last 14.
There are signs he could be about to break that barren run, though.
Away at Nottingham Forest on Sunday he provided an assist in all but name as his smart run and low drilled cross was turned into his own net by Murillo. He then looked set to bury a close-range chance only to fire inches over under pressure.
This feels like a great opportunity to back him at 2/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME with smaller stakes taken to 1+ ASSISTS at 19/4.
Odds correct at 13:40 BST (14/4/26)
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