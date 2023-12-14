Europa League: Rangers, Brighton, Liverpool and West Ham reach last 16

Four British clubs will take part in the Europa League last 16 after Brighton and Rangers both won their final group matches to clinch top spots.

It means that along with Liverpool and West Ham, who had already guaranteed a first-placed finish with a game to spare, they will avoid a last-32 play-off round against sides who have dropped down from the Champions League. Meanwhile, Aston Villa will progress straight to the last 16 of the Conference League after a draw with Zrinjski Mostar in their final group game was enough to secure top spot.

Late Joao Pedro strike sees Brighton top Group B Joao Pedro made sure Brighton avoided the inconvenience of a Europa League play-off as his superb strike made sure the Seagulls edged Marseille to the top of Group B with a 1-0 victory. Brazilian Joao Pedro crashed in an 89th-minute winner to continue Brighton’s dream first European campaign. The 1993 European Cup winners, Marseille, struck the post and the bar through Jonathan Clauss and Amine Harit – and they will now face one of the Champions League third-placed finishers – Galatasaray, Lens, Braga, Benfica, Feyenoord, AC Milan, Young Boys or Shakhtar Donetsk – while Brighton skip straight to the last 16.

Roofe nets late goal to send Rangers into knockout stages Kemar Roofe’s late goal earned Rangers a memorable 3-2 win against Real Betis to send the Light Blues into the Europa League knockout stages. Roofe turned the ball home from close range as Rangers put the pressure on from a 78th-minute corner to clinch top spot in Group C. The Light Blues inflicted a first home defeat of the season on the Spaniards in Seville as Roofe’s second goal of the season saw them jump above Sparta Prague from third place and send Betis into the Conference League.

West Ham brush aside Freiburg to clinch top spot West Ham qualified directly for the last 16 of the Europe League after a convincing 2-0 win over Freiburg at London Stadium saw them finish top of Group A. Mohammed Kudus opened the scoring in 14th minute before Edson Alvarez’s strike just before half-time confirmed victory for the Hammers, who had started the match level on 12 points with their German opponents in the race for top spot. David Moyes’ men bounced back after last weekend’s 5-0 Premier League mauling at Fulham to earn a seeded position in the knockout stages and avoid a play-off.

Youngest European team in Liverpool’s history beaten at Union Saint Gilloise Liverpool’s youngest European team in their history found the Europa League just too tough for them in Brussels as Jurgen Klopp’s experimental side lost the dead rubber 2-1 at Union Saint Gilloise. A first senior goal for the ever-improving 20-year-old centre-back Jarell Quansah, their 14th different scorer this season, was the only highlight on a testing evening for Klopp’s young guns. Quansah’s 40th-minute leveller equalled a club record 34th-successive goal-scoring match, with Manchester United on Sunday standing in the way of a new landmark and Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson Becker all to return after being left at home. Liverpool’s top spot was already secure despite a second defeat but the win took Union into the Europa Conference League play-offs.