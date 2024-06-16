Euro 2024 football tips, predictions and best bets: Ukraine the focus day four

2pts Ukraine to beat Romania at 21/20 (General)
1pt Mykhailo Mudryk to score anytime in Romania vs Ukraine at 5/1 (Unibet)
UKRAINE come into this tournament well prepared for a strong performance and while their Euros may very well end in the round of 16 because of how the draw has fallen, at a bit of odds-against against here they should be backed.
Russia's invasion more than two years ago and the ongoing war deprived Ukraine of being able to play in their own country throughout qualifying, a severe disadvantage that they overcame manfully to secure their place at the tournament.
With experience and quality throughout the side, they should have too much for a Romania team who would be causing something of a shock should they finish ahead of their opponents in Group D.
Jake's won me over with his backing of this season La Liga top scorer ARTEM DOVBYK at around the 2/1 to mark when it comes to building our multi, but taking MYKHAILO MUDRYK at a best price of 5/1 holds greater appeal in my book for a contest against inferior opposition.
With four goal involvements in qualifying and having begun to settle at Chelsea in the latter part of the season, his pace on the counter attack should be a potent weapon in tournament football.
ROMELU LUKAKU led the goalscoring charts in qualifying with 14 goals in eight matches for Belgium and will be desperate to make amends for a poor performance at the 2022 World Cup that played a significant role in their group-stage exit.
Available at even money to find the net against Slovakia feels right on the line of value, but a good angle for boosting out a goalscorer multiple.
Odds correct at 1620 BST (16/06/24)
