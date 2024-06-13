Euro 2024 football tips, predictions and best bets: Heavy hitters on day two

1pt Dani Carvajal to be shown a card in Spain vs Croatia at 11/4 (Sky Bet)

Hungary vs Switzerland

An intriguing one from Group A's other contest as Hungary meet Switzerland in Köln with the odds favouring the latter for success.

There's a small bit of value in the 23/20 available on Switzerland securing the three points, but the better odds come in siding with XHERDAN SHAQIRI TO SCORE ANYTIME at 19/5.

Anything at 3/1 or above is a good enough price to get involved with considering his impact in the Swiss attack.

The winger found the net in friendlies against Ireland and Estonia - two of their last three games - while he returned two goals and four assists in seven qualification attempts.

Shaqiri takes everything for his side too, with penalties and direct free-kicks duties falling his way.

In what could be quite an open game for the second one of the tournament, Shaqiri's price delivers the most appeal.