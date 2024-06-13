Euro 2024 football tips, predictions and best bets: Heavy hitters on day two

1pt Xherdan Shaqiri to score anytime in Hungary vs Switzerland at 19/5 (General)
1pt Dani Carvajal to be shown a card in Spain vs Croatia at 11/4 (Sky Bet)
1pt Alessandro Buongiorno to score anytime in Italy vs Albania at 18/1 (Sky Bet)
An intriguing one from Group A's other contest as Hungary meet Switzerland in Köln with the odds favouring the latter for success.
There's a small bit of value in the 23/20 available on Switzerland securing the three points, but the better odds come in siding with XHERDAN SHAQIRI TO SCORE ANYTIME at 19/5.
Anything at 3/1 or above is a good enough price to get involved with considering his impact in the Swiss attack.
The winger found the net in friendlies against Ireland and Estonia - two of their last three games - while he returned two goals and four assists in seven qualification attempts.
Shaqiri takes everything for his side too, with penalties and direct free-kicks duties falling his way.
In what could be quite an open game for the second one of the tournament, Shaqiri's price delivers the most appeal.
One that Jimmy highlighted on the latest podcast episode - the cards market is one to target in the early stages of the tournament.
A non-captain approaching the referee to discuss a decision risks being booked, and in what is likely to be a competitive contest, there are a number of contenders.
Jimmy has also covered a number of names in his column, but the 11/4 on DANI CARVAJAL TO BE CARDED is a particularly appealing single bet.
The right-back picked up seven yellows with Real Madrid across the course of the domestic campaign. Two of the last seven games for his country have also delivered a booking.
The threat of an booking from open play is there, but this new directive is a significant factor in card betting at this point. There will be a serious clamping down on dissent.
Albania will have been in disbelief as they watched the Euro 2024 draw unfold to leave them in a group alongside Croatia, Italy and Spain.
They head to the tournament as huge outsiders - shock - and we can expect defeat on their opening weekend.
With Italy expected to be on the front foot throughout, I don't mind a gamble on the 18/1 for ALESSANDRO BUONGIORNO TO SCORE ANYTIME.
Defending set-pieces proved to be problematic for Albania in qualification, with the underlying numbers painting a worrying picture for three games against top level sides.
From the 53 teams in qualifying, a huge total of 35 conceded a lower total expected goals against (xGA) figure when defending set-pieces.
Buongiorno sat second for aerial duels won in the Torino side last season, with three goals coming from 29 appearances - a solid return rate for a centre-back.
He registered a shot in the final pre-tournament friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina, with an effort on his previous start before that against Venezuela in March.
With plenty of chances expected, a value play in the goalscorer market appeals.
Odds correct at 1550 BST (13/06/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.