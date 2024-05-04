Erling Haaland hits four goals as Manchester City thrash Wolves

Haaland put City ahead from the penalty spot before rising highest to head home in the far corner from Rodri’s cross.

The striker then sealed his hat-trick in first-half stoppage time with another penalty coolly slotted into the bottom corner.

Hwang Hee-chan pulled one back in the 53rd minute with a low finish at the back post but Haaland immediately restored City’s three-goal lead just minutes later.

Julian Alvarez added a fifth in the 85th minute as City moved within a point of league leaders Arsenal, who earned a 3-0 win against Bournemouth earlier in the day, but with a game in hand.