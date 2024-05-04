Erling Haaland hits four goals as Manchester City thrash Wolves

Erling Haaland bagged four goals as Manchester City kept control of the Premier League title race with a 5-1 victory against Wolves.
Haaland put City ahead from the penalty spot before rising highest to head home in the far corner from Rodri’s cross.
The striker then sealed his hat-trick in first-half stoppage time with another penalty coolly slotted into the bottom corner.
Hwang Hee-chan pulled one back in the 53rd minute with a low finish at the back post but Haaland immediately restored City’s three-goal lead just minutes later.
Julian Alvarez added a fifth in the 85th minute as City moved within a point of league leaders Arsenal, who earned a 3-0 win against Bournemouth earlier in the day, but with a game in hand.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.