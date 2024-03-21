Sporting Life
Jude Bellingham

England vs Brazil betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
16:49 · THU March 21, 2024

Football betting tips: International friendly

1pt Both teams to score at 20/23 (Betfair)

Kick-off time: 19:00 GMT, Saturday

TV channel: Channel 4

Home 10/11 | Draw 5/2 | Away 29/10

First things first, this is a friendly, so punting should definitely be kept to a premium. Not only are line-ups difficult to predict, but wholesale changes mid-game can't be ruled out, and we are unlikely to see a card-happy referee for you keen card-backers.

So, enjoy the spectacle, especially as this looks a decent test for England, even if Brazil are missing a number of key players.

If we are being honest, these two friendlies in this international break (vs Brazil and Belgium) are the last chance we will get to see England play against elite opponents, with the two pre-Euro friendlies seeing the Three Lions take on Bosnia and Iceland.

Expect a strong team from Gareth Southgate at Wembley, meaning the 10/11 about a home win certainly appeals.

What are the best bets?

But, without confidence of the same XI for an extended period, I'd be wary of wading into the 1X2, and in fact the potential vast number of in-game changes for both teams could add unfamiliarity on the pitch, which could mean goals.

I think BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is worth a wager, simply due to the incredible attacking talent we'll see on the pitch on Saturday night.

Even without Harry Kane, who likely misses this game through injury, England's frontline should cause Brazil's newly formed defence (due to absences of their own) plenty of issues, but the same can be said going the other way.

Jude Bellingham Phil Foden

Brazil will be without Neymar but their star is definitely Vinicius Jr, who has been unplayable for Real Madrid of late. He's netted six times in his last four games so will prove a handful to contain, as will fellow Los Blancos star Rodrygo.

England's defence is definitely a weak point when setting up in a 4-2-3-1. Against what you would call 'decent' opposition since November, the Three Lions have conceded in six of nine, with Hungary, Germany and Italy all hitting the net at Wembley in the last few years.

BuildABet @ 35/1

  • England to win
  • Both teams to score
  • Jude Bellingham to score anytime
  • Vinicius Jr to score anytime

Vinicius Jr Brazil

England look to have a deeper squad than Brazil ahead of this clash, and Southgate's bench could see the Three Lions get the better of their esteemed visitors. Both teams should oblige though given the attacking firepower on display.

Jude Bellingham looks overpriced to get on the scoresheet, especially as he'll likely start in the number 10 position. His Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Jr will be Brazil's main threat, and he too looks a big price to net on Saturday in what could be an entertaining game.

Team news

Kobbie Mainoo is in line to make his England debut, especially as Jordan Henderson missed training on Wednesday. Captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer were also absent, meaning Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney will be fighting out to start on Saturday.

Kobbie Mainoo

New Brazil head coach Dorival Junior is missing key players who have withdrawn from the squad, with Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ederson, Marquinhos, Casemiro and Alisson Becker unavailable.

Premier League stars Bruno Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz and Richarlison should all feature for the five-time World Cup winners.

Predicted line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Gomez; Gallagher, Rice; Foden; Bellingham, Saka, Watkins

Brazil: Bento; Danilo, Bremer, Beraldo, Wendell; Guimaraes, Luiz; Raphinha, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr; Richarlison

Odds correct at 1645 GMT (21/03/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

