England vs Brazil betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

First things first, this is a friendly, so punting should definitely be kept to a premium. Not only are line-ups difficult to predict, but wholesale changes mid-game can't be ruled out, and we are unlikely to see a card-happy referee for you keen card-backers. So, enjoy the spectacle, especially as this looks a decent test for England, even if Brazil are missing a number of key players. If we are being honest, these two friendlies in this international break (vs Brazil and Belgium) are the last chance we will get to see England play against elite opponents, with the two pre-Euro friendlies seeing the Three Lions take on Bosnia and Iceland. Expect a strong team from Gareth Southgate at Wembley, meaning the 10/11 about a home win certainly appeals.

But, without confidence of the same XI for an extended period, I'd be wary of wading into the 1X2, and in fact the potential vast number of in-game changes for both teams could add unfamiliarity on the pitch, which could mean goals. I think BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is worth a wager, simply due to the incredible attacking talent we'll see on the pitch on Saturday night. Even without Harry Kane, who likely misses this game through injury, England's frontline should cause Brazil's newly formed defence (due to absences of their own) plenty of issues, but the same can be said going the other way.

Brazil will be without Neymar but their star is definitely Vinicius Jr, who has been unplayable for Real Madrid of late. He's netted six times in his last four games so will prove a handful to contain, as will fellow Los Blancos star Rodrygo. England's defence is definitely a weak point when setting up in a 4-2-3-1. Against what you would call 'decent' opposition since November, the Three Lions have conceded in six of nine, with Hungary, Germany and Italy all hitting the net at Wembley in the last few years.

England look to have a deeper squad than Brazil ahead of this clash, and Southgate's bench could see the Three Lions get the better of their esteemed visitors. Both teams should oblige though given the attacking firepower on display. Jude Bellingham looks overpriced to get on the scoresheet, especially as he'll likely start in the number 10 position. His Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Jr will be Brazil's main threat, and he too looks a big price to net on Saturday in what could be an entertaining game.

Team news Kobbie Mainoo is in line to make his England debut, especially as Jordan Henderson missed training on Wednesday. Captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer were also absent, meaning Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney will be fighting out to start on Saturday.

New Brazil head coach Dorival Junior is missing key players who have withdrawn from the squad, with Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ederson, Marquinhos, Casemiro and Alisson Becker unavailable. Premier League stars Bruno Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz and Richarlison should all feature for the five-time World Cup winners.